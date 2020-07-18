All apartments in Bloomington
1237 East Tylers Turn
1237 East Tylers Turn

1237 East Tylers Turn · No Longer Available
1237 East Tylers Turn, Bloomington, IN 47401
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
community garden
basketball court
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
community garden
Available August 7th. Home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac street off S. Maxwell Street really close to the YMCA, Community Gardens and Winslow Ridge Woods and Sports Complex and the IU Campus. The house features a covered front porch, open floor plan on the main level which also features a main level master bedroom and bathroom. There is a washer and dryer included. Upstairs you'll find 2 additional bedrooms and 2nd full bathroom. There is also a back deck. It's a great house in a quiet location with neighborhood basketball court and is centrally located. The bus line is only a block away too. Room sizes are estimated.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 1237 East Tylers Turn have any available units?
1237 East Tylers Turn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, IN.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1237 East Tylers Turn have?
Some of 1237 East Tylers Turn's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1237 East Tylers Turn currently offering any rent specials?
1237 East Tylers Turn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 East Tylers Turn pet-friendly?
No, 1237 East Tylers Turn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 1237 East Tylers Turn offer parking?
No, 1237 East Tylers Turn does not offer parking.
Does 1237 East Tylers Turn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1237 East Tylers Turn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 East Tylers Turn have a pool?
No, 1237 East Tylers Turn does not have a pool.
Does 1237 East Tylers Turn have accessible units?
No, 1237 East Tylers Turn does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 East Tylers Turn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1237 East Tylers Turn has units with dishwashers.
