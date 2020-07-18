1237 East Tylers Turn

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher community garden basketball court oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court community garden

Available August 7th. Home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac street off S. Maxwell Street really close to the YMCA, Community Gardens and Winslow Ridge Woods and Sports Complex and the IU Campus. The house features a covered front porch, open floor plan on the main level which also features a main level master bedroom and bathroom. There is a washer and dryer included. Upstairs you'll find 2 additional bedrooms and 2nd full bathroom. There is also a back deck. It's a great house in a quiet location with neighborhood basketball court and is centrally located. The bus line is only a block away too. Room sizes are estimated.