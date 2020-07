Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

The Perfect Lease Opportunity for You is Here! This 3 Bed, 2 Bath Updated Ranch with Fenced Backyard and Back Deck will Exceed your Expectations! Lounge in the Open Great Room with Cathedral Ceiling and Wood Burning Fireplace! Stainless Steel Appliance Package in Kitchen! Enjoy the Peaceful, Wooded Backyard from the Custom 20x10 Deck with Built-In Seating. Access to 465 is Just Down the Street. Great Neighborhood located Near Beech Grove High School. MUST SEE TODAY!