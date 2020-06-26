241 North 19TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Looking for a Modern, Clean, and Remodeled Move In Ready home...well look no more. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is just what you've been looking for. Outside you will love the large yard, the detached garage for storage or whatever you need it for, all located conveniently minutes from everything important. There is a spacious living room and a separate laundry room, and lots of space to move around in. You will be surprised how large the home feels once you are inside. Upgrades like New carpet, New paint, upgraded fixtures, and modern bathroom and kitchen will make you feel right at home. You must see this home today, you won't be disappointed. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of the rental.