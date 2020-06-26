All apartments in Beech Grove
Beech Grove, IN
241 North 19TH Avenue
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:17 PM

241 North 19TH Avenue

241 North 19th Avenue · No Longer Available
Beech Grove
Location

241 North 19th Avenue, Beech Grove, IN 46107
Beech Grove

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Looking for a Modern, Clean, and Remodeled Move In Ready home...well look no more. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is just what you've been looking for. Outside you will love the large yard, the detached garage for storage or whatever you need it for, all located conveniently minutes from everything important. There is a spacious living room and a separate laundry room, and lots of space to move around in. You will be surprised how large the home feels once you are inside. Upgrades like New carpet, New paint, upgraded fixtures, and modern bathroom and kitchen will make you feel right at home. You must see this home today, you won't be disappointed. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of the rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 North 19TH Avenue have any available units?
241 North 19TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beech Grove, IN.
What amenities does 241 North 19TH Avenue have?
Some of 241 North 19TH Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 North 19TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
241 North 19TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 North 19TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 241 North 19TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beech Grove.
Does 241 North 19TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 241 North 19TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 241 North 19TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 North 19TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 North 19TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 241 North 19TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 241 North 19TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 241 North 19TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 241 North 19TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 North 19TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 241 North 19TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 North 19TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
