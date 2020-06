Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath in the heart of Beech Grove is move in ready! Large family room and eat-in kitchen that includes refrigerator, gas stove, and microwave. Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer and dryer included. Large fenced yard. 1 car detached garage. Pet friendly. Easy access to interstates and restaurants. You don't want to miss this one. Schedule your tout today!