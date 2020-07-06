All apartments in Beech Grove
152 South 9th Avenue

152 S 9th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

152 S 9th Ave, Beech Grove, IN 46107
Beech Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
152 South 9th Ave, Beech Grove. Very nice rehabbed two bedroom/One bathroom duplex. Hardwood floors and new paint. Stainless steel appliances. Unfinished basement. Covered front porch. (Photos show property with staging furniture which has since been removed for leasing)

Tenant Pays Utilities, including Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash Collection. nTenant must maintain Liability insurance on this property. nA $15 PMI Technology and Maintenance fee applies monthly. n
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 South 9th Avenue have any available units?
152 South 9th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beech Grove, IN.
What amenities does 152 South 9th Avenue have?
Some of 152 South 9th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 South 9th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
152 South 9th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 South 9th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 152 South 9th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 152 South 9th Avenue offer parking?
No, 152 South 9th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 152 South 9th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 South 9th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 South 9th Avenue have a pool?
No, 152 South 9th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 152 South 9th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 152 South 9th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 152 South 9th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 South 9th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 152 South 9th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 152 South 9th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

