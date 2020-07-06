152 South 9th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

152 South 9th Ave, Beech Grove. Very nice rehabbed two bedroom/One bathroom duplex. Hardwood floors and new paint. Stainless steel appliances. Unfinished basement. Covered front porch. (Photos show property with staging furniture which has since been removed for leasing)



Tenant Pays Utilities, including Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash Collection. nTenant must maintain Liability insurance on this property. nA $15 PMI Technology and Maintenance fee applies monthly. n

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.