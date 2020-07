Hartshire Lakes Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving trash valet cats allowed accessible pool table

Comfort and charm await at lovely Hartshire Lakes, located in Bargersville, IN! Join our community and enjoy a range of awesome features and amenities. Your new apartment home boasts kitchens with full appliance packages and plenty of cabinet space, spacious walk-in closets and private patios and balconies. As a resident, you’ll have access to our refreshing swimming pool, fitness center, cozy clubhouse, tanning salon, business center and so much more. Check out our sensational one, two and three-bedroom options!



Looking to relocate to the greater Indianapolis area? You’re in luck – there’s plenty to do both locally and in the big city. In your neck of the woods, visit Mallow Run Winery, tee off as Bluff Creek Golf Course of Hickory Stick Golf Club, shop at Greenwood Park Mall, dine at Revery or hit Rascal’s Fun Zone. In Indy, enjoy a show at the Old National Centre, spend a day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, attend a Colts game at Lucas Oil Stadium or take family and friends to