942 Sorrell Pass

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fresh Newly Built Four Bedroom, Two and a Half Bath in one of Greenwood's newest communities, Heritage Trace. This home is absolutely move-in ready. After your grand entrance, you'll be greeted by gleaming wood floors throughout the first floor. A quiet den with French doors. Kitchen has all the upgrades including granite counters, dark-stained cabinets, large pantry and stainless appliances. Upstairs a large landing leads to the master suite with double sinks, garden tub and a very large walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms all of generous size with walk-in closets. Enjoy the sunset from your large poured concrete patio. Soak up the morning sun from your large covered front porch flanked with brick. 1 minute to I65.Conveniently located