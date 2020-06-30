All apartments in Bargersville
Find more places like 942 Sorrell Pass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bargersville, IN
/
942 Sorrell Pass
Last updated February 29 2020 at 4:20 AM

942 Sorrell Pass

942 Sorrell Pass · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bargersville
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

942 Sorrell Pass, Bargersville, IN 46143

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fresh Newly Built Four Bedroom, Two and a Half Bath in one of Greenwood's newest communities, Heritage Trace. This home is absolutely move-in ready. After your grand entrance, you'll be greeted by gleaming wood floors throughout the first floor. A quiet den with French doors. Kitchen has all the upgrades including granite counters, dark-stained cabinets, large pantry and stainless appliances. Upstairs a large landing leads to the master suite with double sinks, garden tub and a very large walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms all of generous size with walk-in closets. Enjoy the sunset from your large poured concrete patio. Soak up the morning sun from your large covered front porch flanked with brick. 1 minute to I65.Conveniently located

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 942 Sorrell Pass have any available units?
942 Sorrell Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bargersville, IN.
What amenities does 942 Sorrell Pass have?
Some of 942 Sorrell Pass's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 942 Sorrell Pass currently offering any rent specials?
942 Sorrell Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 Sorrell Pass pet-friendly?
No, 942 Sorrell Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bargersville.
Does 942 Sorrell Pass offer parking?
Yes, 942 Sorrell Pass offers parking.
Does 942 Sorrell Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 942 Sorrell Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 Sorrell Pass have a pool?
No, 942 Sorrell Pass does not have a pool.
Does 942 Sorrell Pass have accessible units?
No, 942 Sorrell Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 942 Sorrell Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 942 Sorrell Pass has units with dishwashers.
Does 942 Sorrell Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 942 Sorrell Pass does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hartshire Lakes Apartments
3170 Hartshire South Dr
Bargersville, IN 46106

Similar Pages

Bargersville 1 BedroomsBargersville 2 Bedrooms
Bargersville Apartments with BalconyBargersville Apartments with Garage
Bargersville Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Greenfield, INSeymour, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University