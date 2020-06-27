All apartments in Bargersville
Bargersville, IN
5910 Shallow Water Lane
5910 Shallow Water Lane

5910 Shallow Water Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5910 Shallow Water Lane, Bargersville, IN 46106

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is NOT a production home! Built with quality materials and quality craftsmanship this gorgeous, huge ranch on a finished basement stands out from the rest. Double leaded glass doors lead in to a home that is both elegant and comfortable. With 5,454 square feet of living space all of the rooms are generous in size. The floor plan is a favorite-open and airy- with great room open to the kitchen. Tray ceilings, beautiful hand crafted built in's, open staircase, and hurricane shutters throughout are distinctive. Love the living here with enough room for everyone. Prepare a lovely meal in gourmet kitchen with top grade appliances, relax on huge deck or porch, swim in the pool or party in the basement. You can do it all in style here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5910 Shallow Water Lane have any available units?
5910 Shallow Water Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bargersville, IN.
What amenities does 5910 Shallow Water Lane have?
Some of 5910 Shallow Water Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5910 Shallow Water Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5910 Shallow Water Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5910 Shallow Water Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5910 Shallow Water Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bargersville.
Does 5910 Shallow Water Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5910 Shallow Water Lane offers parking.
Does 5910 Shallow Water Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5910 Shallow Water Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5910 Shallow Water Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5910 Shallow Water Lane has a pool.
Does 5910 Shallow Water Lane have accessible units?
No, 5910 Shallow Water Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5910 Shallow Water Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5910 Shallow Water Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5910 Shallow Water Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5910 Shallow Water Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
