5910 Shallow Water Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is NOT a production home! Built with quality materials and quality craftsmanship this gorgeous, huge ranch on a finished basement stands out from the rest. Double leaded glass doors lead in to a home that is both elegant and comfortable. With 5,454 square feet of living space all of the rooms are generous in size. The floor plan is a favorite-open and airy- with great room open to the kitchen. Tray ceilings, beautiful hand crafted built in's, open staircase, and hurricane shutters throughout are distinctive. Love the living here with enough room for everyone. Prepare a lovely meal in gourmet kitchen with top grade appliances, relax on huge deck or porch, swim in the pool or party in the basement. You can do it all in style here!