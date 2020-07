Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice 3 bedroom 2 full bath home for rent in desired Center Grove neighborhood. Extended two car garage. Small screened in Patio. Open concept great/room kitchen. Split floorplan. Washer and dryer not included. Small pets allowed upon approval at an additional charge. Due at signing $650 security deposit, first month rent and half of last months rent. Security Deposit returned after move out if no damage. Note - there is no fence in yard.