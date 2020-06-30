3365 Breeze Way

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to this beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home which includes IN-LAW quarters! Enter the home through the beautiful entry way into the open eat-in kitchen. The kitchen is very open and has plenty of storage and counter space. With the office downstairs, the upstairs boasts a loft, 3 bedrooms and the laundry room. The large 2nd floor master includes a beautiful master bath and walk-in closet. The IN-LAW includes a FULL kitchen bathroom AND LAUNDRY ROOM! Not to mention an unfinished basement.



