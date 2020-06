Amenities

elevator conference room

Space for lease on the second story of the Anderson Public Library Extension Building. The suite is 6,258 sf of SF available for $5.00 p/sf NNN. This suite has a separate outside entrance on the 13th Street side and is accessible via elevator or stairs. It offers two bathrooms and a Large break/office/conference room. Most of the suite is open span space.