Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing opportunity! Enjoy open living with a floor plan that exhibits class and ease. This Cottage style Ranch and former model home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master Bedroom includes large walk in closet. The kitchen is ideal with upgraded cabinets and granite counters as well as an island, pantry and stainless steel appliances. Never run out of storage with the full unfinished basement. Community location is A+ from shopping and amenities. Last enjoy scenic nature with walking paths and views of open area from your backyard!!! This home is as clean as a button! Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. 1.5month deposit for non pet and 2 month for pet deposit.. Owner will pay HOA