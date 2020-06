409 Twinleaf Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY*3 BEDROOM PLUS LARGE LOFT*QUALIFIED APPLICANTS MUST PROVIDE CURRENT CREDIT REPORT SHOWING MINIMUM SCORE OF 675+ FOR ALL ADULTS 18 AND OVER, CLEAN BACKGROUND CHECK*NON-SMOKING HOME*LOOKING FOR LONG TERM LEASE*1 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT PLUS 1ST & LAST MONTHS RENT DUE AT LEASE SIGNING*9FT CEILINGS ON 1ST FLOOR*SUNNY EAT-IN KITCHEN W/UPGRADED 42" CABINETS, CENTER ISLAND, NEWER APPLS AND OPEN TO FAMILY RM*SLIDING DOOR TO LG BACKYARD AND PRIVATE 14 X 14 CONCRETE PATIO*1ST FLR DEN*MASTER SUITE W/PRIVATE BATH-RAISED DBL SINK VANITY, HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET*SPACIOUS LOFT*FRONT PORCH*FULL BASEMENT*IMMACULATE AND BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING*2ND YEAR RENT $1925 .