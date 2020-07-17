Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

3821 Bailey Rd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath in Yorkville - Located in the fantastic town of Yorkville, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate. This unit is located in a pet-friendly community, offering a spacious floor plan, two car garage, private entrances, a balcony, fully-equipped kitchen, and newer appliances. For resident accessibility,3821 Bailey is located near Orchard and Mill road and only minutes away from I-88, boasting one of the most convenient locations in Yorkville. Residents say they love Rainy Investments and this community because of its:



*Spacious Closets

*Large Bedroom Layouts

*Fully-equipped Kitchens

*Patio/Balcony

*Pet-friendly Community

*Landscaping performed by the Home Owner's Association

*Snow removal performed the Home Owner's Association

*Online tenant portal for making payments and submitting maintenance requests

*24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

*Close to shopping

*Professionally owned and managed



To tour the community and take one step closer to making 3821 Bailey in Yorkville your new home, contact a member of our professional sales staff to schedule an appointment. Please note the advertised rent is for a Two-year lease. Add $100/month for a shorter lease term. Pets are welcome with $295 non-refundble pet fee per pet, plus $25 per month, per pet. Easy online application process. $35/applicant and all occupants over the age of 18 must complete application. Call us today to schedule a time to see your new home!



