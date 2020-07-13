/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:45 PM
20 Apartments for rent in Yorkville, IL with pool
Reserve at Fox River
1222 Market Place Dr, Yorkville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1171 sqft
Located in the heart of fast growing Yorkville IL, The Reserve at Fox River is the perfect place to call home. We are located across the street from grocery stores, banks, and many restaurants.
154 Bertram Drive
154 Bertram Drive, Yorkville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sought after Bristol Bay Clubhouse Community one bedroom condo features Kitchen with breakfast bar and reach in pantry. Master bedroom has large walk-in-closet with organizer shelves. Living room with neutral carpeting. 1 car detached garage.
4587 Garritano St, Unit C
4587 Garritano Street, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
You Will Love This 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Townhome! - Located in the fantastic town of Yorkville, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.
Results within 5 miles of Yorkville
130 Kevin Lane
130 Kevin Lane, Kendall County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,045
2028 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
606 Mansfield Way
606 Mansfield Way, Oswego, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,620
3454 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BRICK FRONT FOR THIS LOVELY AND ELEGANT HOME. 4 BEDROOM + FIRST FLOOR DEN/5TH BEDROOM, SUN ROOM, OVER 3450 SQ FT, 3.1 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE, FIREPLACE.
Edgelawn Randall
551 Westgate Drive
551 Westgate Drive, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
960 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Yorkville
Edgelawn Randall
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,106
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
Studio
$1,235
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,346
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1135 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Springs at Orchard Road
1801 Oak St, North Aurora, IL
Studio
$1,351
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1135 sqft
Newly-built luxury apartment community amid tree-lined streets. Floor plans include courtyard, attached garage, private balcony or patio. Stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with pet spa area.
South East Villages
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
Farmington Lakes
2000 Farmington Lakes Dr, Oswego, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1143 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off major thoroughfares I-88, I-55, and I-355. Residents enjoy units with stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features pool, trash valet, and clubhouse.
South Farnsworth
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,322
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1671 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
Randall Highlands Apartment Homes
1241 Ritter St, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1455 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes with large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and game room on site. Easy access to I-88. Near Fox Valley Golf Club.
Far Southeast
2450 Frost Drive
2450 Frost Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1266 sqft
2 Bedroom 2.5 bath attached garage - Exceptionally well maintained with all the extras. This beautiful home features 2-Sty living with a balcony on 2nd floor. 2 BR, 2.5 bath, living room w/fireplace, 2-Sty DR.
Edgelawn Randall
1255 Foxcroft Drive
1255 Foxcroft Drive, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1218 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
McCarty Burlington
422 North Avenue
422 North Avenue, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1225 sqft
*Move in by 7/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
South East Villages
2450 North Crescent Lane
2450 Crescent Lane South, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1200 sqft
Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
McCarty Burlington
907 Liberty Street
907 Liberty Street, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1134 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
South Farnsworth
1662 Park Vista Lane
1662 Park Vista Lane, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1296 sqft
*Move in by 7/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Southeast Aurora
728 Watson Street
728 Watson Street, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1232 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
