656 CHARLES

Two-bedroom townhouse 5 minutes from 255 and 2 exits from SIUE. Living room, eat-in kitchen, half bath and washer/dryer hook-up on the main level. Two bedrooms and full bath on the 2nd level. Master bedroom has two larger closets. Off-street parking. Includes refrigerator, stove, lawn care, and trash. QUALIFICATIONS: There is a $40 application fee for each adult applicant. This pays for a nationwide credit and background check. We look for tenants who have been at their current jobs at least 6 months, bring in at least 3X the monthly rent after taxes, and we like to see credit scores of 580 or better. NO RENTAL EVICTIONS.