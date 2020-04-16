All apartments in Wood River
Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:54 PM

656 CHARLES

656 Charles Ave · (618) 474-2004 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

656 Charles Ave, Wood River, IL 62095
Wood River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$585

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Two-bedroom townhouse 5 minutes from 255 and 2 exits from SIUE. Living room, eat-in kitchen, half bath and washer/dryer hook-up on the main level. Two bedrooms and full bath on the 2nd level. Master bedroom has two larger closets. Off-street parking. Includes refrigerator, stove, lawn care, and trash. QUALIFICATIONS: There is a $40 application fee for each adult applicant. This pays for a nationwide credit and background check. We look for tenants who have been at their current jobs at least 6 months, bring in at least 3X the monthly rent after taxes, and we like to see credit scores of 580 or better. NO RENTAL EVICTIONS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 CHARLES have any available units?
656 CHARLES has a unit available for $585 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 656 CHARLES have?
Some of 656 CHARLES's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 656 CHARLES currently offering any rent specials?
656 CHARLES isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 CHARLES pet-friendly?
No, 656 CHARLES is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wood River.
Does 656 CHARLES offer parking?
Yes, 656 CHARLES does offer parking.
Does 656 CHARLES have units with washers and dryers?
No, 656 CHARLES does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 CHARLES have a pool?
No, 656 CHARLES does not have a pool.
Does 656 CHARLES have accessible units?
No, 656 CHARLES does not have accessible units.
Does 656 CHARLES have units with dishwashers?
No, 656 CHARLES does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 656 CHARLES have units with air conditioning?
No, 656 CHARLES does not have units with air conditioning.
