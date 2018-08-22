Amenities

1242 Central Available 07/01/20 Wilmette 3BR, 3BA, Townhouse you can have it all! - This spacious and bright townhome will have you living the good life. Walk to town, shops, school, library, and post office. Premium Wilmette location. Fantastic floor plan with hardwood floors on the first floor. Vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, and GE Profile appliances in a cook's kitchen. 10' ceilings on the first floor. 9' ceilings on the second floor. Master suite with walk-out balcony and luxurious bath with separate shower and double bowl vanity. Fireplace in living room. First floor family room. Private enclosed rear patio. Full unfinished basement. Laundry room on first floor. Washer and dryer stay. 2 car attached garage.



Schools:

Elementary: McKenzie Dist #39

Junior High: Wilmette Dist #39

High School: New Trier Dist #203



Directions: Green Bay Rd to Central, West half a block to home.



