Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1242 Central

1242 Central Avenue · (847) 455-9500
Location

1242 Central Avenue, Wilmette, IL 60091

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1242 Central · Avail. Jul 1

$4,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2800 sqft

Amenities

1242 Central Available 07/01/20 Wilmette 3BR, 3BA, Townhouse you can have it all! - This spacious and bright townhome will have you living the good life. Walk to town, shops, school, library, and post office. Premium Wilmette location. Fantastic floor plan with hardwood floors on the first floor. Vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, and GE Profile appliances in a cook's kitchen. 10' ceilings on the first floor. 9' ceilings on the second floor. Master suite with walk-out balcony and luxurious bath with separate shower and double bowl vanity. Fireplace in living room. First floor family room. Private enclosed rear patio. Full unfinished basement. Laundry room on first floor. Washer and dryer stay. 2 car attached garage.

Schools:
Elementary: McKenzie Dist #39
Junior High: Wilmette Dist #39
High School: New Trier Dist #203

Directions: Green Bay Rd to Central, West half a block to home.

RPM Suburban Chicago
Franklin Park IL 60131
(847)455-9500

*Information including sq. footages, lot sizes, etc. are reliable but not guaranteed therefore confirmation should be received through personal inspection with or by a professional.

(RLNE5856430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1242 Central have any available units?
1242 Central has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1242 Central have?
Some of 1242 Central's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1242 Central currently offering any rent specials?
1242 Central isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242 Central pet-friendly?
No, 1242 Central is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmette.
Does 1242 Central offer parking?
Yes, 1242 Central does offer parking.
Does 1242 Central have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1242 Central offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242 Central have a pool?
No, 1242 Central does not have a pool.
Does 1242 Central have accessible units?
No, 1242 Central does not have accessible units.
Does 1242 Central have units with dishwashers?
No, 1242 Central does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1242 Central have units with air conditioning?
No, 1242 Central does not have units with air conditioning.
