430 S Linden Ave

Amenities
This magnificent single family house is located in the best Hinsdale Central high school district. Upstairs master bed room is hugh. 2 big walk in closet. Bed room has carpet, fan and recess lights. Bath room has shower/jacuzzi tub, his/hers vanity, granite countertop, bright light, big mirrors, newer toilet and new floor/wall tiles. First floor has hardwood floor throughout, has 2 bed rooms with closet, big living room with high ceiling, fan and lights, bath room has modernized & upgraded amenities: beautiful tiles, shower door, pedestal vanity with design lighting. Kitchen has granite countertop and breakfast bar area, newer cabinets and all stainless appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven and microwave. Dining room, Laundry room has washer/dryer, cabinets on both sides and beautiful floor tiles. Basement has good size sitting room, 2 bedrooms with carpet and closets, one full bath with upgraded shower, toilet, vanity and recess lights, utility room has newer forced furnace/AC and hot water heater. One car detached garage, long driveway can park at least 6 cars. Garden in the back yard. New roof with leaves-guard gutters. No pet(s), No smoking, available on 8/1/20.
This is a very rare opportunity in the best Hinsdale Central
High School district. You really do not want to miss it. Please call Lawrence at 7089877414 to schedule a tour of this premises.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5844406)