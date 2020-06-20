430 S Linden Ave

All apartments in Westmont
Location

430 South Linden Avenue, Westmont, IL 60559

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit No name · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This magnificent single family house is located in the best Hinsdale Central high school district. Upstairs master bed room is hugh. 2 big walk in closet. Bed room has carpet, fan and recess lights. Bath room has shower/jacuzzi tub, his/hers vanity, granite countertop, bright light, big mirrors, newer toilet and new floor/wall tiles. First floor has hardwood floor throughout, has 2 bed rooms with closet, big living room with high ceiling, fan and lights, bath room has modernized & upgraded amenities: beautiful tiles, shower door, pedestal vanity with design lighting. Kitchen has granite countertop and breakfast bar area, newer cabinets and all stainless appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven and microwave. Dining room, Laundry room has washer/dryer, cabinets on both sides and beautiful floor tiles. Basement has good size sitting room, 2 bedrooms with carpet and closets, one full bath with upgraded shower, toilet, vanity and recess lights, utility room has newer forced furnace/AC and hot water heater. One car detached garage, long driveway can park at least 6 cars. Garden in the back yard. New roof with leaves-guard gutters. No pet(s), No smoking, available on 8/1/20.
This is a very rare opportunity in the best Hinsdale Central
High School district. You really do not want to miss it. Please call Lawrence at 7089877414 to schedule a tour of this premises.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5844406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 S Linden Ave have any available units?
430 S Linden Ave has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 430 S Linden Ave have?
Some of 430 S Linden Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 S Linden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
430 S Linden Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 S Linden Ave pet-friendly?
No, 430 S Linden Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westmont.
Does 430 S Linden Ave offer parking?
Yes, 430 S Linden Ave does offer parking.
Does 430 S Linden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 S Linden Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 S Linden Ave have a pool?
No, 430 S Linden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 430 S Linden Ave have accessible units?
No, 430 S Linden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 430 S Linden Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 S Linden Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 430 S Linden Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 430 S Linden Ave has units with air conditioning.
