42 East 58th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

NEW RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT FOR RENT IN WESTMONT. NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT, NEW FLOORS, NEW BATHROOM. NEW FRIDGE. THIS UNIT HAS TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT, LARGE KITCHEN THAT WILL FIT FULL SIZE TABLE, 1 FULL BATH, BEAUTIFUL PATIO AREA, LARGE BEDROOM CLOSETS, 2 OUTDOOR PARKING SPOT INCLUDED IN RENT. LANDLORD PAYS FOR GAS, WATER, GARBAGE REMOVAL, LAWN CARE, AND SNOW REMOVAL. COIN WASHER IN BASEMENT, FREE DRYER USAGE, DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE IT WILL GO FAST. CREDIT, BACKGROUND, AND PROOF OF EMPLOYMENT REQUIRED. AVAILABLE NOW JULY 1ST!