417 North Cass Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage

FABULOUS 1770 SQ FT CONDO LOCATED ON 3RD FLOOR OF INTIMATE 12 UNIT BUILDING! INTERIOR PAINTED IN 2016! NEWER CARPETS IN BEDROOMS! NEWER BLINDS IN LIVING ROOM, BOTH BEDROOMS, AND DEN! BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN W/ TOP QUALITY CABINETRY, GRANITE TOPS, AND SS APPLIANCES! SPACIOUS BEDROOM SIZE! BEDROOMS W/ DOUBLE 2 PANEL DOOR CLOSETS. DEN WITH FRENCH DOORS. BATHROOMS W/ GRANITE COUNTERTOP AND WHIRLPOOL TUB! 2016 WASHER AND DRYER! PRIVATE BALCONY! UNIQUE CUSTOMIZE ROOFTOP SUNDECK/CLUB ROOM WITH KITCHEN AND ENTERTAINMENT AREA! CLOSE TO METRA AND UPTOWN WESTMONT, 2 HEATED PARKING SPACE NO. 13 & 14. TENANT IS TO PAY $150 MOVE-IN FEE AND $250 MOVE-OUT FEE.