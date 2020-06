Amenities

Great location! Hinsdale Central High School! Specious and bright 4 bedrooms, 2.1 baths! Stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring thru out first floor and newer carpeting in second floor! new updated Kitchen and bathrooms. Newer washer and dryer. Good size family room, eating area in the kitchen and sliding door leading out to the good size yard! Close to Rt83, I-55, shopping, bus to train! Make this your new residence today! Available now. No short term rental! No pets!