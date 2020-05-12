All apartments in Western Springs
1117 Ogden Avenue

1117 East Ogden Avenue · (847) 865-9309
Location

1117 East Ogden Avenue, Western Springs, IL 60558
Old Town North

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1117 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1740 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated home available NOW. 3 bedrooms , 3 Baths & 2 car garage. Walk to parks, Close to I-294, great shopping and restaurants. Excellent schools,sunny and airy,neutral colors throughout, hardwood & tile flooring. Central air/heating, basement & nice size patio,big fenced yard. Non smoking . Move in ready w/all ss appliances,granite counter tops, fire place and dry bar . Min.12 months lease, w/ security deposit. No fish tanks above 10 gallons. No water beds. Tenants are required to purchase renter's insurance. Proof of adequate income (minimum of $6000/month NET income), proof of current employment (1 month of check stubs) required. This is a NON-SMOKING property (this includes guests) if credit score is under 675 additional security deposit is required ,tenants pay all utilities ,short notice showings OK. This property also for sale $355000. Tenants pay: trash ,sewer, water, gas, electricity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 Ogden Avenue have any available units?
1117 Ogden Avenue has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1117 Ogden Avenue have?
Some of 1117 Ogden Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 Ogden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Ogden Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Ogden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1117 Ogden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Western Springs.
Does 1117 Ogden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1117 Ogden Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1117 Ogden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 Ogden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Ogden Avenue have a pool?
No, 1117 Ogden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1117 Ogden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1117 Ogden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Ogden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 Ogden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 Ogden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1117 Ogden Avenue has units with air conditioning.
