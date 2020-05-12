1117 Ogden Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated home available NOW. 3 bedrooms , 3 Baths & 2 car garage. Walk to parks, Close to I-294, great shopping and restaurants. Excellent schools,sunny and airy,neutral colors throughout, hardwood & tile flooring. Central air/heating, basement & nice size patio,big fenced yard. Non smoking . Move in ready w/all ss appliances,granite counter tops, fire place and dry bar . Min.12 months lease, w/ security deposit. No fish tanks above 10 gallons. No water beds. Tenants are required to purchase renter's insurance. Proof of adequate income (minimum of $6000/month NET income), proof of current employment (1 month of check stubs) required. This is a NON-SMOKING property (this includes guests) if credit score is under 675 additional security deposit is required ,tenants pay all utilities ,short notice showings OK. This property also for sale $355000. Tenants pay: trash ,sewer, water, gas, electricity.