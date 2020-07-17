Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Available 08/01/20 Private Home - Property Id: 315028



1 BEDROOMS | 1 BATHROOMS. Single family home with one bedroom furnished (optional) and private bath for Rent. Use of kitchen, family room, and other amenities. Dog in home; no other pets allowed. Quiet, Friendly and Safe neighborhood. Near public transportation, major highways, shopping and several hospitals. Cable access. Off street and on street parking. Rent plus 1/2 utilities (electric/heat). Background and credit check required at applicant's cost -- non-refundable. Available August 1st (can be made available 1 weeks earlier). Landlord on premises. Photo not currently available.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2432-pinecrest-ln-westchester-il/315028

Property Id 315028



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5944790)