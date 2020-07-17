All apartments in Westchester
Find more places like 2432 Pinecrest Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchester, IL
/
2432 Pinecrest Ln
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2432 Pinecrest Ln

2432 Pinecrest Lane · (708) 562-1417
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2432 Pinecrest Lane, Westchester, IL 60154

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $800 · Avail. Aug 1

$800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 08/01/20 Private Home - Property Id: 315028

1 BEDROOMS | 1 BATHROOMS. Single family home with one bedroom furnished (optional) and private bath for Rent. Use of kitchen, family room, and other amenities. Dog in home; no other pets allowed. Quiet, Friendly and Safe neighborhood. Near public transportation, major highways, shopping and several hospitals. Cable access. Off street and on street parking. Rent plus 1/2 utilities (electric/heat). Background and credit check required at applicant's cost -- non-refundable. Available August 1st (can be made available 1 weeks earlier). Landlord on premises. Photo not currently available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2432-pinecrest-ln-westchester-il/315028
Property Id 315028

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5944790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2432 Pinecrest Ln have any available units?
2432 Pinecrest Ln has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2432 Pinecrest Ln have?
Some of 2432 Pinecrest Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2432 Pinecrest Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2432 Pinecrest Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2432 Pinecrest Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2432 Pinecrest Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchester.
Does 2432 Pinecrest Ln offer parking?
No, 2432 Pinecrest Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2432 Pinecrest Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2432 Pinecrest Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2432 Pinecrest Ln have a pool?
No, 2432 Pinecrest Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2432 Pinecrest Ln have accessible units?
No, 2432 Pinecrest Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2432 Pinecrest Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2432 Pinecrest Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2432 Pinecrest Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2432 Pinecrest Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2432 Pinecrest Ln?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILJoliet, ILBroadview, ILLa Grange Park, ILMaywood, ILBrookfield, ILHinsdale, ILLa Grange, IL
Westmont, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILRiver Forest, ILForest Park, ILClarendon Hills, ILBurr Ridge, ILWillowbrook, ILAddison, ILElmwood Park, ILBensenville, ILBerwyn, ILDarien, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity