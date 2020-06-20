2649 Carrington Drive

Amenities

**A FANTASTIC RENTAL OPPORTUNITY** Living is easy in this light and bright 4-bedroom home with over 3,100 square feet and is located in the lovely Carrington Reserve subdivision. As you enter the front door, you'll be greeted by a grand two-story foyer flanked by the living room, dining room and an office. Enjoy time with the family or entertain friends in the large two-story family room with a fireplace that is open to the kitchen and dinette. The kitchen has loads of cabinets, an island with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, a walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances. As you head upstairs, you'll find a generous master suite with a luxury private bath with a separate shower, whirlpool tub, dual vanities and two large walk in closets. The other three bedrooms are also well sized, all with large closets, and a convenient second level laundry room. The full basement, with a rough in for a bathroom, is just waiting for your finishing touch. Enjoy the backyard while lounging on the lovely on the paver patio. Side load 3 car garage. An amazing location close to a park, playground and walking paths. Convenient to Route 72 and just minutes to I-90, shopping, and dining! No pets allowed. Come see this lovely home!