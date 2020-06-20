All apartments in West Dundee
2649 Carrington Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2649 Carrington Drive

2649 Carrington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2649 Carrington Drive, West Dundee, IL 60118

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
**A FANTASTIC RENTAL OPPORTUNITY** Living is easy in this light and bright 4-bedroom home with over 3,100 square feet and is located in the lovely Carrington Reserve subdivision. As you enter the front door, you'll be greeted by a grand two-story foyer flanked by the living room, dining room and an office. Enjoy time with the family or entertain friends in the large two-story family room with a fireplace that is open to the kitchen and dinette. The kitchen has loads of cabinets, an island with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, a walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances. As you head upstairs, you'll find a generous master suite with a luxury private bath with a separate shower, whirlpool tub, dual vanities and two large walk in closets. The other three bedrooms are also well sized, all with large closets, and a convenient second level laundry room. The full basement, with a rough in for a bathroom, is just waiting for your finishing touch. Enjoy the backyard while lounging on the lovely on the paver patio. Side load 3 car garage. An amazing location close to a park, playground and walking paths. Convenient to Route 72 and just minutes to I-90, shopping, and dining! No pets allowed. Come see this lovely home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2649 Carrington Drive have any available units?
2649 Carrington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Dundee, IL.
What amenities does 2649 Carrington Drive have?
Some of 2649 Carrington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2649 Carrington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2649 Carrington Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2649 Carrington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2649 Carrington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Dundee.
Does 2649 Carrington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2649 Carrington Drive does offer parking.
Does 2649 Carrington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2649 Carrington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2649 Carrington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2649 Carrington Drive has a pool.
Does 2649 Carrington Drive have accessible units?
No, 2649 Carrington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2649 Carrington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2649 Carrington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2649 Carrington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2649 Carrington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
