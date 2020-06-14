85 Apartments for rent in West Dundee, IL with garage

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
38 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,198
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
620 Kane Street
620 Kane Street, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
800 sqft
Great spot in town for this second-floor 1-bedroom rental walk to all of your favorite spots in East and West Dundee. Updates include new flooring in the eat-in kitchen, fresh paint throughout, and a completely remodeled bathroom.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2649 Carrington Drive
2649 Carrington Drive, West Dundee, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3159 sqft
**A FANTASTIC RENTAL OPPORTUNITY** Living is easy in this light and bright 4-bedroom home with over 3,100 square feet and is located in the lovely Carrington Reserve subdivision.

1 of 1

Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
603 Oregon Avenue
603 Oregon Avenue, West Dundee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2040 sqft
Completely gutted and remodeled in 2008. 3 bedrooms 2.1 baths Beautiful open kitchen w/granite counter tops, large master suite w/vaulted ceilings and deck. Big deck off back and front porch NO PETS don't ask
Results within 1 mile of West Dundee
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
52 Units Available
Watermark at the Grove
2511 Watermark Ter, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1249 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Grove is a pedestrian-friendly, master planned destination for dining, retail services and entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of West Dundee
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
$
Old Town District
2 Units Available
ReNew on Main
1 North Main Street, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1426 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2047 IVY RIDGE Drive
2047 Ivy Ridge Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2145 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2047 IVY RIDGE Drive in Hoffman Estates. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Parkwood
1 Unit Available
248 Waverly Drive
248 Waverly Drive, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1130 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom 2 bath split level home with 2 car attached garage. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large family room in lower level. Sliding doors leading to patio and fenced yard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
180 Goldenrod Dr.
180 Goldenrod Dr, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1756 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath in Elgin! Brand New! - This BRAND NEW Townhome is located on the far west side of Elgin and was completed in March of 2019. This gorgeous tri-level townhome has 3-bedrooms, 2-full baths and double car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Near West Elgin
1 Unit Available
325 Locust St
325 Locust Street, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Main Floor Unit of a Charming 2 Flat is Ready for you to Call Home! You are welcomed into the spacious Living Room boasting a Trayed Ceiling, Large Windows, High Ceilings, Original Trim Work, and new Wood

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northstar
1 Unit Available
North Star Condos
88 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Available (Now) Spacious condo with 1275 SqFt Fireplace in unit. Washer & Dryer in unit. Bright Sunny southern exposure and close to shopping and expressway! Text or Call for appointment to view. 847-767-2877 $1500.00 Security Deposit New carpet.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Country Knolls
1 Unit Available
2153 Vernon Dr
2153 Vernon Drive, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Lovely, 2 bedroom apartments in the quiet County Knolls area. Close to shopping, restaurants, theaters and more! Only 2 blocks west of St Joseph Hospital. Closets in every room. Super clean. Eat in kitchen with private balcony/patio.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
725 Ripple Brook Ln
725 Ripple Brook Lane, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 07/01/20 725 Ripple Brook Ln - Property Id: 290537 Beautiful view from lakefront 2 story town-home w/loft on the east side of Elgin in Cobbler's Crossing. 5 min. walking distance to shopping and grocery (Jewel-Osco), CPA, SubWay ...

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
152 River Walk Ct - 1
152 River Walk Ct, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1875 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Brick Townhome in downtown Elgin. Large windows for lots of natural light. Large Kitchen with island and beautiful wood floors. Full bathroom for both bedrooms and walk-in closets.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
50 S. Grove Ave Unit 313
50 South Grove Avenue, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1302 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath unit on 3rd floor with 2 balconies. Just a few minutes walk from downtown shops and restaurants and the Metra station. Hardwood flooring through open kitchen into living and dining room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
153 Dawson Dr
153 Dawson Dr, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Gorgeous Townhome with many upgrades.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
369 Evergreen Circle
369 Evergreen Circle, Gilberts, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1520 sqft
You'll love the closet organizer's here. Master bath has seperate shower, clean unit, 6 panel doors, cherry kitchen cabinets, appliances. water is included in rent..

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
176 Goldenrod Drive
176 Goldenrod Dr, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1758 sqft
Shows like a model. Open concept kitchen features a large island, extra counter space, designer cabinets, pantry, and stainless steel appliances! Kitchen island overlooks spacious great room.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Prestwicke
1 Unit Available
6 Queensbury Court
6 Queensbury Court, Algonquin, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2530 sqft
Super Rental! Desirable Open Floorplan. Dramatic 2-Story Foyer and 9' ceilings. Gorgeous newer kitchen with granite countertops, stone & glass backsplash, stainless steel appliances, island and pantry.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
359 South Bateman Circle
359 Bateman Circle, Barrington Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
6698 sqft
Spectacular Colonial Estate rental (avail. July 1, 2020) in prestigious Barrington Hills on 5.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
160 Symphony Way
160 Symphony Way, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1200 sqft
Exclusive & cozy, large 2 bedroom/ 2 bath for rent in the heart of downtown Elgin with a deck in the back! This condo is a total gut rehab, EVERYTHING will be brand new.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Southwest Elgin
1 Unit Available
425 Morgan Street
425 Morgan Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1560 sqft
Remodeled in 2020 - new refrigerator, stove, kitchen cabinets, bathroom, furnace, water heater, and laundry room. New Central AC coming in the Spring! Very large unit - 3 bedrooms plus 2 separate living areas - 1,560 square feet.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Southwest Elgin
1 Unit Available
365 Vandalia Street
365 Vandalia Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1292 sqft
Great opportunity to rent this charming cape cod home in excellent condition! Beautifully arched doorway leads into living room with 9' ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and hardwood flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in West Dundee, IL

West Dundee apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

