7915 163rd Court
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

7915 163rd Court

7915 163rd Court · No Longer Available
Location

7915 163rd Court, Tinley Park, IL 60477
Brementowne Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
I'm looking for my next tenant so schedule a showing today! Available July 1st. Conveniently located 2 bedroom unit that is close to schools and shopping. Huge master bedroom with a full wall closet plus a large double closet. Master also has access to a large bath. Spacious living room and kitchen. The kitchen has been updated with newer cabinets. Complete with refrigerator and oven/range. Washer and dryer in unit. The unit boasts a one-car ATTACHED garage. No pets and no smoking. All applicants must submit to a credit/background check, credit scores 600+, must not have any utilities in collections, no judgments or evictions against them, the rental amount plus any other debts or obligations must not exceed 50% of the gross monthly income, must have 2 years on the job if working. $40 credit/background check fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7915 163rd Court have any available units?
7915 163rd Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tinley Park, IL.
What amenities does 7915 163rd Court have?
Some of 7915 163rd Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7915 163rd Court currently offering any rent specials?
7915 163rd Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7915 163rd Court pet-friendly?
No, 7915 163rd Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tinley Park.
Does 7915 163rd Court offer parking?
Yes, 7915 163rd Court offers parking.
Does 7915 163rd Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7915 163rd Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7915 163rd Court have a pool?
No, 7915 163rd Court does not have a pool.
Does 7915 163rd Court have accessible units?
No, 7915 163rd Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7915 163rd Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7915 163rd Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7915 163rd Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7915 163rd Court does not have units with air conditioning.
