7915 163rd Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

I'm looking for my next tenant so schedule a showing today! Available July 1st. Conveniently located 2 bedroom unit that is close to schools and shopping. Huge master bedroom with a full wall closet plus a large double closet. Master also has access to a large bath. Spacious living room and kitchen. The kitchen has been updated with newer cabinets. Complete with refrigerator and oven/range. Washer and dryer in unit. The unit boasts a one-car ATTACHED garage. No pets and no smoking. All applicants must submit to a credit/background check, credit scores 600+, must not have any utilities in collections, no judgments or evictions against them, the rental amount plus any other debts or obligations must not exceed 50% of the gross monthly income, must have 2 years on the job if working. $40 credit/background check fee per adult.