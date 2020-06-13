7004 Century Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

no showings until June 18th. STUNNING 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE IN MILLENNIUM LAKES SUBDIVISION WITH UPGRADES. KITCHEN OFFERS PLENTY OF CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERS WITH MOSAIC GLASS BACKSPLASH AND ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CEILING FANS IN EVERY ROOM, LIVING ROOM AREA IS SPACIOUS AND IS JUST PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. POWDER ROOM ON MAIN LEVEL, MASTER BEDROOM HAS TWO CLOSETS AND PRIVATE MASTER BATH. FINISHED BASEMENT WITH AN OFFICE OR 3RD BEDROOM, CAN LIGHTING AND WALL/BAR AREA WITH ADDITIONAL BEVERAGE FRIDGE. Enjoy private porch for relaxing and entertaining! 2 CAR GARAGE ATTACHED GARAGE FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE, PRIME LOCATION THAT IS ONLY A FEW BLOCKS AWAY FROM I-80, TONS OF RESTURANTS, BARS, AND ODYSSEY COUNTRY CLUB! JUST A FABULOUS AND FANTASTIC LOCATION!!! Must have credit score of 650 plus for any over age of 18. also need application for anyone over age of 18. need copy of drivers license and last two pay stubs. ***Need a credit score of 650 plus and income 3 times rent