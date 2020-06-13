All apartments in Tinley Park
7004 Century Court
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:47 AM

7004 Century Court

7004 Century Boulevard · (708) 704-5420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7004 Century Boulevard, Tinley Park, IL 60477
Millennium Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
no showings until June 18th. STUNNING 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE IN MILLENNIUM LAKES SUBDIVISION WITH UPGRADES. KITCHEN OFFERS PLENTY OF CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERS WITH MOSAIC GLASS BACKSPLASH AND ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CEILING FANS IN EVERY ROOM, LIVING ROOM AREA IS SPACIOUS AND IS JUST PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. POWDER ROOM ON MAIN LEVEL, MASTER BEDROOM HAS TWO CLOSETS AND PRIVATE MASTER BATH. FINISHED BASEMENT WITH AN OFFICE OR 3RD BEDROOM, CAN LIGHTING AND WALL/BAR AREA WITH ADDITIONAL BEVERAGE FRIDGE. Enjoy private porch for relaxing and entertaining! 2 CAR GARAGE ATTACHED GARAGE FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE, PRIME LOCATION THAT IS ONLY A FEW BLOCKS AWAY FROM I-80, TONS OF RESTURANTS, BARS, AND ODYSSEY COUNTRY CLUB! JUST A FABULOUS AND FANTASTIC LOCATION!!! Must have credit score of 650 plus for any over age of 18. also need application for anyone over age of 18. need copy of drivers license and last two pay stubs. ***Need a credit score of 650 plus and income 3 times rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

