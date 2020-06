Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bed, 1.5 bath Single-Family Home in Tinley Park!

This 3 bed, 1.5 bath single-family home has been recently updated in 2016. You'll find hardwood floor throughout, an updated kitchen, and best of all - 2 car garage with driveway included in the price. The unit is pet friendly on a case to case basis with an extra deposit. Owners are looking for an immediate move-in and ideally want long term tenants.



Contact us to schedule a showing.