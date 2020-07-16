All apartments in Tinley Park
18280 Tralee Trail.
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:50 PM

18280 Tralee Trail

18280 Tralee Trail · No Longer Available
Location

18280 Tralee Trail, Tinley Park, IL 60477
Avondale Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Now THIS is a great rental!!!! Custom built 2 story all brick home on corner lot! Circular drive, 3.5 car garage W/overhead door leading to back yard. Vaulted ceilings, skylights, hard wood floors throughout, 6 panel oak doors, all oversized bedrooms with walk in-closets. Related living quarters with separate entrance, its own family room with wet bar, bedroom with walk in closet & full bathroom. Large family room on main floor with decorative fireplace, vaulted ceilings & skylights. Huge kitchen with eating area, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and island for your entertaining which has sliding patio doors leading to stamped concrete patio. Dual zoned heating & air conditioning. Full unfinished basement with 2nd decorative fireplace, roughed in plumbing for additional bathroom, hook up for 2nd laundry area with utility sink & additional staircase leading to garage. Short walk to 80th Ave Metra station, near I-80, I-57,I-355.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 18280 Tralee Trail have any available units?
18280 Tralee Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tinley Park, IL.
What amenities does 18280 Tralee Trail have?
Some of 18280 Tralee Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18280 Tralee Trail currently offering any rent specials?
18280 Tralee Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18280 Tralee Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 18280 Tralee Trail is pet friendly.
Does 18280 Tralee Trail offer parking?
Yes, 18280 Tralee Trail offers parking.
Does 18280 Tralee Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18280 Tralee Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18280 Tralee Trail have a pool?
No, 18280 Tralee Trail does not have a pool.
Does 18280 Tralee Trail have accessible units?
No, 18280 Tralee Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 18280 Tralee Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 18280 Tralee Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18280 Tralee Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18280 Tralee Trail has units with air conditioning.

