18280 Tralee Trail.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Now THIS is a great rental!!!! Custom built 2 story all brick home on corner lot! Circular drive, 3.5 car garage W/overhead door leading to back yard. Vaulted ceilings, skylights, hard wood floors throughout, 6 panel oak doors, all oversized bedrooms with walk in-closets. Related living quarters with separate entrance, its own family room with wet bar, bedroom with walk in closet & full bathroom. Large family room on main floor with decorative fireplace, vaulted ceilings & skylights. Huge kitchen with eating area, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and island for your entertaining which has sliding patio doors leading to stamped concrete patio. Dual zoned heating & air conditioning. Full unfinished basement with 2nd decorative fireplace, roughed in plumbing for additional bathroom, hook up for 2nd laundry area with utility sink & additional staircase leading to garage. Short walk to 80th Ave Metra station, near I-80, I-57,I-355.



We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.