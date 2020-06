52 VENETO Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage

ONLY RENTAL AVAILABLE IN VILLAS OF CAMBRIDGE, THIS LUXURIOUS TOWNHHOME WITH PRIVATE DRIVE WITH EAST WEST EXPOSURE HAS THE LOOK AND FEEL OF A SINGLE FAMILY HOME. SITUATED ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC, FEATURES INCLUDE A BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN, VAULTED CEILINGS AND BREAKFAST BAR. SUN-FILLED KITCHEN BOASTS RESILIENT BAMBOO FLOORING (2017), NEW HARDWARE, 42" UPPER CABINETS, AND TRENDING SHIPLAP ACCENT WALL IN EATING AREA WITH ACCENT WALL LIGHTING! LUXURIOUS MASTER RETREAT FEATURES VAULTED CEILING, WALK-IN CLOSET AND PRIVATE BATH WITH TALLER HEIGHT VANITY, DOUBLE SINKS, SOAKING TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER. POWDER ROOM (2018) STARS NEW VANITY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND TILE BACKSPLASH. 2ND FL LAUNDRY. CUSTOM CLOSETS THROUGHOUT. LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM CAN BE AN EXTRA TV AREA, OFFICE OR EXERCISE ROOM PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. TWO CAR GARAGE: EPOXY FLOORING, WORK BENCH AND SHELVING FOR STORAGE.CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS, RESTAURANTS , SHOPPING AND METRA TRAIN STATION. MUST HAVE 650 CREDIT SCORE FOR ANY ONE OVER AGE 18 AND INCOME 3 TIMES MONTHLY RENT NET. 1 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM. NO PETS OR SMOKING. TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES. RENTERS INSURANCE NEEDED. DEPOSIT AND RENT NEEDED AT LEASE SIGNING. NO EXCEPTIONS. DO NOT CALL. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.