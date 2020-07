Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to 35 St. George- a NEWLY RENOVATED DUPLEX! The curb appeal to this charmer is just the beginning of what this home has to offer. Recent updates to this home include: beautiful new vinyl flooring, composite decking, fresh paint, refinished cabinetry, and new baseboards. Email info@amedgeproperties to request an online application today. Act quick...this one won't last long!

*Please do not disturb current tenant. Property will be available by 8-01-2020.*