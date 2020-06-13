Apartment List
98 Apartments for rent in St. Charles, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
$
6 Units Available
The View Apartments St. Charles
1000 Geneva Rd, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,461
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1150 sqft
Its Geneva Road location puts this property close to Mount St. Mary Park and the Fox River. Amenities include cookout areas and a swimming pool. Units have been recently renovated and provide in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
$
7 Units Available
The Township at St. Charles
201 North Tyler Road, St. Charles, IL
Studio
$1,245
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1365 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
49 Units Available
Ascend St. Charles
100 Lakeside Dr, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within the desirable St. Charles School District. Landscaped apartment community with pond views. Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, gourmet kitchens with white appliances and bathrooms with oval soaking tubs. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
The Crossings St. Charles
1690 Covington Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
997 sqft
The Crossings at St Charles will delight you with a resort-like atmosphere, luxury amenities, and an on-site, professional staff dedicated to providing first-class service.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Prairie Pointe
1820 Wessel Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,049
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
850 sqft
Located just off Randall Road, this complex offers dozens of unique amenities and is just 2.5 miles from the Chicago Metro Station. Units offer breakfast bars, cable ready-hookups, central air, dishwashers, and extra storage.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3007 Langston Circle
3007 Langston Circle, St. Charles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2014 sqft
SUNNY BRIGHT AND AIRY END UNIT LOCATED IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER HARVEST HILLS BACKING TO OPEN GREEN! COVERED FRONT PORCH LEADS INTO AN INVITING FOYER ~ LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH 42" CABINESTS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, TILE FLOOR + ALL APPLIANCES

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3215 Renard Lane
3215 Renard Lane, St. Charles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2024 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3215 Renard Lane in St. Charles. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1326 INDIANA Street
1326 Indiana Street, St. Charles, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2000 sqft
SIMPLY AMAZING!! 2000 SQ FT 4 Bedroom/2 Bath COMPLETELY REHABBED Penthouse Condo with Attached Garage. FEATURES: OPEN Concept Living Room/Dining Room& SEPARATE Family Room with Balcony.

1 of 21

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
256 South 18th Street
256 South 18th Street, St. Charles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1183 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER . FANTASTIC 3BR/1.5 BATH RANCH HOME WITH UNFINISHED BASEMENT AND DEEP GARAGE AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY . DEEP ONE CAR GARAGE AND PLENTY OF SPACE IN THE DRIVEWAY FOR ADDITIONAL CARS.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
Ashford at Geneva
390 Brittany Ct, Geneva, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,486
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
997 sqft
Quiet community living with landscaped grounds that feature a pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Upgraded pet-friendly units feature air conditioning, washer/dryers, and large closets. Close to Geneva Station with links to I-88.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
9 Simpson Street
9 Simpson Street, Geneva, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
905 sqft
***2 BDRM / UPDATED UNITS / W&D IN BUILDING / 2+ PARKING / PETS ALLOWED / LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE*** -2 Bdrm (Master w/walk in closet) -Stainless Appliances include dishwasher, fridge, stove, and microwave -Eat in kitchen and separate dining area

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
403 MAYBORNE Lane
403 Mayborne Lane, Geneva, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2150 sqft
Beautiful rental in Awesome Geneva location.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1302 West State Street
1302 West State Street, Geneva, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Spacious second floor unit! Newer kitchen with dining area, large walk in pantry, ceramic floors kitchen and bath, recently refinished original wood floors in living room and master bedroom.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
56 Units Available
Springs at South Elgin
350 Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, IL
Studio
$1,246
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Units are spacious with lots of natural light and open floor plans. Located close to shops and dining.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
543 Linden Ct
543 Linden Court, Geneva, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1860 sqft
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
367 Harvest Lane
367 Harvest Lane, South Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
728 sqft
Fantastic two bedroom, one bath condo! Very quiet and desirable location! There has been so much done here! This unit is ready for someone to move in and enjoy it!!! NEW STOVE, NEW DISHWASHER, NEW GARBAGE DISPOSAL, NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT(WOOD

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
917 Park St
917 North Park Street, Batavia, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1000 sqft
3 bedroom upper of a 2 flat located on the east side of Batavia. Quiet dead-end street. Nice yard and deck with parking spaces, laundry room located on the lower level, private entrance. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2929 Caldwell Lane
2929 Caldwell Lane, Geneva, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1549 sqft
Pristine, updated end unit townhome in a quiet neighborhood, 1/2 block from park.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Southwest Elgin
1 Unit Available
425 Morgan Street
425 Morgan Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1560 sqft
Remodeled in 2020 - new refrigerator, stove, kitchen cabinets, bathroom, furnace, water heater, and laundry room. New Central AC coming in the Spring! Very large unit - 3 bedrooms plus 2 separate living areas - 1,560 square feet.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Southwest Elgin
1 Unit Available
365 Vandalia Street
365 Vandalia Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1292 sqft
Great opportunity to rent this charming cape cod home in excellent condition! Beautifully arched doorway leads into living room with 9' ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and hardwood flooring.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
732 Robertson Road
732 Robertson Road, South Elgin, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2542 sqft
Beautiful Sunsets on the Waterfront! ~ 4 bedroom home on the Fox River. ~ Large fenced yard, shade trees...

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
17 South Barton Trail
17 South Barton Trail, Batavia, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1337 sqft
Freshly updated two-story town home near it all! New AC/Furnace, New Dishwasher, New Washer, New Water Heater, New Carpet throughout 2nd floor. Granite Counter tops throughout.Gorgeous new bamboo laminate floors run throughout the main level.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2381 Cottonwood Drive
2381 Cottonwood Drive, Elgin, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2557 sqft
Lots of Room to Roam!! 2 Story Foyer, Vaulted Ceilings, Skylights Balcony Offering Views of Family Room. All Appliances, Butler Panty, Door off Eating area leads to Deck with Great Backup that Overlooks Open Area.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
$
Country Lakes
21 Units Available
Fifteen98 Naperville
1598 Fairway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
937 sqft
Prime Golf Course location close to Route 59 and I-88 and walking distance to Metra 59 Station. Open floor plans, fully equipped kitchens and full-size washer/dryer in units.
City Guide for St. Charles, IL

Sure, the lazy dog may be man's best friend. But some people recognize the true skill of that quick brown fox. St. Charles residents are some of those people, having made the city slogan "Pride of the Fox".

A river runs through the exact center of St. Charles, a city which is repeatedly referred to as a "suburb" of Chicago. With 40 miles between you and the Second City, the term is a bit of a stretch. St. Charles is currently sitting on its municipal laurels after being named one of the "150 Great Place in Illinois." Meanwhile, downtown proper has the 19th century charm of a postcard and a picturesque riverfront that looks like the cover of a nautical Sports Illustrated. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in St. Charles, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for St. Charles renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

