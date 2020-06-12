/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:45 AM
119 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Skokie, IL
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1324 sqft
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
1 of 22
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
9725 Woods Dr 1016
9725 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1100 sqft
Unit 1016 Available 07/01/20 Skokie Spacious & beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home - Property Id: 291061 Spacious & beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home with open, north views available now! Freshly painted, this split bedroom floor plan with walk in closets, can
1 of 5
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
9445 N. KENTON AVE 4TH FLOOR
9445 Kenton Ave, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL VERY LARGE 2BR 2BATH CONDO WITH BALCONY - Property Id: 287288 BEAUTIFUL VERY LARGE 2BR 2BATH CONDO WITH A BALCONY AND GREAT VIEWS. Huge Living Room with Dining Area, Eat in Kitchen, Top Floor with Sunroof in kitchen, Laminated Flooring.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
9445 Kenton Avenue
9445 Kenton Avenue, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Great location, close to transportation and shopping. Bright, spacious top floor condo. All utilities except for Electric included.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
9360 Skokie Boulevard
9360 Skokie Boulevard, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9360 Skokie Boulevard in Skokie. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5035 Warren St
5035 Warren Street, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1070 sqft
This freshly painted multi-level condo features plenty of living space. There is an open living and dining room on the first level with a sliding glass door that leads to the patio.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
9801 GROSS POINT Road
9801 Gross Point Road, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1465 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9801 GROSS POINT Road in Skokie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Skokie
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Morton Grove
1 Unit Available
6340 Capulina Avenue
6340 Capulina Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Large 2 BR, 2 bath apartment in elevator building with intercom entrance and lobby. 1 blk from Metra Train Station. Located in Parkview Elementary & Niles West HS district. Rent includes heat, water, 1 indoor heated garage space, 1 storage locker.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Rivers Edge
1 Unit Available
6660 WOODRIVER Drive
6660 W Wood River Dr, Niles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
PERFECT RENTAL!!! BEAUTIFUL CONDO! RENOVATED,NICE BATHROOMS, LOVELY KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS , PLENTY OF CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HEATED FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS, IN UNIT LAUNDRY, GOOD CLOSET SPACE, HARD-WOOD FLOORS TROUGH OUT,
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2222 Grey Avenue
2222 Grey Avenue, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2222 Grey Avenue in Evanston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Skokie
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
Downtown Evanston
52 Units Available
The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,976
1147 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Residents have access to laundry, media room, pool, sauna, gym, and parking garage. Offers views of Lake Michigan, next to Whole Foods and Peet's Coffee.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
18 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
Downtown Evanston
14 Units Available
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
1125 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
$
18 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,302
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
$
12 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
$
21 Units Available
The Link Evanston
811 Emerson St, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
773 sqft
The Link is nestled in the heart of downtown Evanston just one block from the Foster Purple Line stop and a short walk to the Davis Street/Evanston Metra stop. Our community is stacked with amenities that make life just a little more lavish.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
$
33 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,559
1222 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
The Main
847 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1011 sqft
Modern kitchens with premium stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, Moen faucets and garbage disposals. Landscaped terrace with grill, fire pit, bocce court and seating area.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
24 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Uptown
2 Units Available
4651 N Greenview
4651 N Greenview Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,352
1285 sqft
Luxurious units with ample living space and designer finishes. Run, swim, or toss ball at nearby Chase Park. Minutes from the Ravenswood Metra station. Close to Montrose Beach and Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Uptown
3 Units Available
4401 N Clark
4401 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
790 sqft
Located in an architecturally distinct walkup, 4401 N. Clark offers character and convenience in one of Chicago's most diverse neighborhoods.2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
$
Downtown Evanston
65 Units Available
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1057 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
$
10 Units Available
The Residences of Wilmette
617 Green Bay Rd, Wilmette, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1230 sqft
Beautiful apartments with handsome textured cabinetry and high ceilings. Residents get access to a spa, fitness center, and outdoor terrace. Relax on the beach at nearby Gilson Park. Steps from the Wilmette train station.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
Central Street
12 Units Available
1620 Central
1620 Central St, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1132 sqft
Modern, four-story building with LEED Silver certification. Private balconies, luxury plank flooring, and nine-foot ceilings in each apartment. Walkable community near Northwestern University and Evanston Hospital.
Similar Pages
Skokie 1 BedroomsSkokie 2 BedroomsSkokie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSkokie 3 BedroomsSkokie Apartments with Balcony
Skokie Apartments with GarageSkokie Apartments with GymSkokie Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSkokie Apartments with ParkingSkokie Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGurnee, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILHanover Park, IL