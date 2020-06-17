All apartments in Skokie
9739 Woods Dr.
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:10 PM

9739 Woods Dr.

9739 Woods Drive · (312) 772-2096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9739 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL 60077

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Situated just 20 minutes away from downtown Chicago, this suburban high-rise has all the modern conveniences balanced with urban necessities. Just steps outside your door, you ll have access to golf, horseback riding, biking and jogging trails of Harms Woods. Within minutes, you have access to all the shopping, entertainment and dining options of Old Orchard Shopping Center and Jewel Osco. Location-wise, it doesn t get much easier for anybody working in or commuting into the downtown area. Pace and CTA bus lines run through the Old Orchard Shopping Center for quick accessibility to CTA Yellow and Purple lines, in addition to I-90/94 less than 5 minutes away. Let s not overlook the luxe and packed amenities of this high-rise community! When you d rather stay on-site, take in breathtaking views of acres of forest and of the city skyline while barbecuing or enjoying the indoor pool. Entertain guests in the sleek resident lounge with demonstration kitchen or grab a workout in the fitness studio or a game on the private tennis courts. Inside, you ll be delighted with the clean wood cabinetry, high-end appliances with gas stoves, in-unit washers and dryers and balconies in select units. All bedrooms are enclosed and there is central air. Parking is available on-site for an additional fee and the property is super pet-friendly, although breed restrictions apply.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9739 Woods Dr. have any available units?
9739 Woods Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Skokie, IL.
What amenities does 9739 Woods Dr. have?
Some of 9739 Woods Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9739 Woods Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9739 Woods Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9739 Woods Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9739 Woods Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9739 Woods Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9739 Woods Dr. does offer parking.
Does 9739 Woods Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9739 Woods Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9739 Woods Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 9739 Woods Dr. has a pool.
Does 9739 Woods Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9739 Woods Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9739 Woods Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9739 Woods Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9739 Woods Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9739 Woods Dr. has units with air conditioning.
