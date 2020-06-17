9739 Woods Dr.

Amenities

Situated just 20 minutes away from downtown Chicago, this suburban high-rise has all the modern conveniences balanced with urban necessities. Just steps outside your door, you ll have access to golf, horseback riding, biking and jogging trails of Harms Woods. Within minutes, you have access to all the shopping, entertainment and dining options of Old Orchard Shopping Center and Jewel Osco. Location-wise, it doesn t get much easier for anybody working in or commuting into the downtown area. Pace and CTA bus lines run through the Old Orchard Shopping Center for quick accessibility to CTA Yellow and Purple lines, in addition to I-90/94 less than 5 minutes away. Let s not overlook the luxe and packed amenities of this high-rise community! When you d rather stay on-site, take in breathtaking views of acres of forest and of the city skyline while barbecuing or enjoying the indoor pool. Entertain guests in the sleek resident lounge with demonstration kitchen or grab a workout in the fitness studio or a game on the private tennis courts. Inside, you ll be delighted with the clean wood cabinetry, high-end appliances with gas stoves, in-unit washers and dryers and balconies in select units. All bedrooms are enclosed and there is central air. Parking is available on-site for an additional fee and the property is super pet-friendly, although breed restrictions apply.



Terms: One year lease