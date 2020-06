Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning

THIS IS A MUST SEE UNIT !GREAT LOCATION ACROSS FROM SCHILLER WOODS FOREST PRESERVE ONLY MINUTES FROM the AIR PORT, I-294,I-90 AND THE TRAIN.UNIT IS IN GREAT CONDITION WITH PERGO FLOORS AND NEW WINDOWS. FRESHLY PAINTED,NEW APPLIANCES,HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT,HEAT,GAS,WATER,PARKING SPACE INCLUDED IN RENT,LAUNDRY AND STORAGE IN BASEMENT,CENTRAL HEAT AND AC