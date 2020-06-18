Rent Calculator
All apartments in Sauk Village
Find more places like 2210 220th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Sauk Village, IL
/
2210 220th St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:30 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2210 220th St.
2210 220th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sauk Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
2210 220th Street, Sauk Village, IL 60411
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2210 220th St. have any available units?
2210 220th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sauk Village, IL
.
What amenities does 2210 220th St. have?
Some of 2210 220th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2210 220th St. currently offering any rent specials?
2210 220th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 220th St. pet-friendly?
No, 2210 220th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sauk Village
.
Does 2210 220th St. offer parking?
Yes, 2210 220th St. does offer parking.
Does 2210 220th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 220th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 220th St. have a pool?
No, 2210 220th St. does not have a pool.
Does 2210 220th St. have accessible units?
No, 2210 220th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 220th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2210 220th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2210 220th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2210 220th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
