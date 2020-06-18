All apartments in Sauk Village
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:30 AM

2210 220th St.

2210 220th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2210 220th Street, Sauk Village, IL 60411

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 220th St. have any available units?
2210 220th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sauk Village, IL.
What amenities does 2210 220th St. have?
Some of 2210 220th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 220th St. currently offering any rent specials?
2210 220th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 220th St. pet-friendly?
No, 2210 220th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sauk Village.
Does 2210 220th St. offer parking?
Yes, 2210 220th St. does offer parking.
Does 2210 220th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 220th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 220th St. have a pool?
No, 2210 220th St. does not have a pool.
Does 2210 220th St. have accessible units?
No, 2210 220th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 220th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2210 220th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2210 220th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2210 220th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
