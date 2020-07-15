27 Apartments for rent in Sauk Village, IL with balconies
Sauk Village was originally known as Strassburg Settlement due to the fact that so many settlers migrated from Strasbourg, France. When the village was incorporated in 1957, there was already a town by the name of Strasburg in Illinois, so the village was named Sauk Village after the native American tribes that once used the area for trade and travel.
When you don't want live in the big city and you don't want to live in the country, why not live in a village? Sauk Village has been growing since it was settled, with the exception of a brief plateau during the Depression. Today it continues to embrace an atmosphere of close-knit community living without the annoyances that can be a part of living in a bigger city. If you want to be a part of a community aiming for progress, pack your bags and head to Sauk Village. Whether you are in search of apartments to rent like the ones at the Crossroads apartments, or you prefer rental homes in subdivisions like Carlisle Estates or Southbrook, Sauk Village has a place for you. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sauk Village renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.