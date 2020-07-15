Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:18 PM

27 Apartments for rent in Sauk Village, IL with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2119 221st St
2119 221st Street, Sauk Village, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1305 sqft
4 BEDROOM KNOCKOUT IN SAUK VILLAGE - Property Id: 301668 This Sweet gem of a House Will Not Last Long!Central Heat *GleamingHardwood Floors *Tons of closet & storage space *Updated kitchen & baths *Fenced In Backyard *Garage *Backyard
Results within 5 miles of Sauk Village
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated May 28 at 05:09 PM
3 Units Available
Sherwood Lake Apartments
801 Sherwood Lake Dr, Schererville, IN
1 Bedroom
$920
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern, upscale community is also smoke free and pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, dog park and grill area. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 20 at 02:19 PM
3 Units Available
Olympic Village
31 Olympic Village, Chicago Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1097 sqft
At Olympic Village youll find beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic tile baths and energy efficient appliances to make your life comfortable and oh-so-pleasant.\n\nCoin operated laundry facilities. Air conditioning.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
24124 S Lakeside Trl
24124 Lakeside Tr, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Lakeside property with shared wraparound deck, garden, waterfall, and pond.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
250 East Maple Drive
250 Maple Drive, Glenwood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
CHARMING SPLIT LEVEL 4 BD/2BA HOME IN GLENWOOD. THIS BEAUTIFULLY WELL MAINTAINED HOME HAS 2 LEVELS OF LIVING SPACE.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 10:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Hollywood
3628 177th Street
3628 177th Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1230 sqft
Clean property, all appliances in great working condition, in house washer dryer, central heating and cooling. Located in a quiet street. Spacious bedrooms and closet. Great deck can be used to grill and enjoy some outdoor time.

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
24626 South Klemme Road
24626 South Klemme Road, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3435 sqft
RENT TO OWN- RELAX LIKE A BOSS IN YOUR OWN PIECE OF SUBURBAN PARADISE COMPLETE WITH LAKE, STABLES AND BOAT ** **BRAND NEW A/C ** **GORGEOUS NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS AND 12 FT CEILINGS ** ** BRAND NEW & COMPLETELY RENOVATED BATHROOMS ** You had enough of

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Homewood Terrace South
19001 Jonathan Lane
19001 Jonathan Lane, Homewood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1661 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 19001 Jonathan Lane in Homewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Sauk Village
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
13 Units Available
The Park Towers
3905 Tower Dr, Richton Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
975 sqft
Conveniently located in Richton Park close to Metra station, restaurants and the Central Park Wetlands. Pet-friendly community offers maintenance and online payments. Bright, open spaces include expansive windows and beautiful views.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
13905 S Clark
13905 S Clark St, Riverdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$835
685 sqft
Recently renovated apartments offer premium amenities. One-bedroom units feature patio/balcony, and on-site laundry and parking are available. Online portal for convenience. Close to Riverdale Park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Douglas Pointe
5525 Hyles Blvd, Hammond, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Douglas Street and Fayette Street. Newly constructed, spacious apartment homes with all major kitchen appliances, patios/balconies and garbage disposals. Community offers 24-hour gym, maintenance and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$745
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1427 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
634 Sibley Blvd
634 Sibley Blvd, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$850
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On Sibley Blvd. near public transportation. Residences feature outdoor living space, quality appliances, and free heat. On-site laundry and parking in a pet-friendly community. Close to Calumet City Prairie Nature Reserve.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
15800 Suntone Dr
15800 Suntone Drive, South Holland, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
15800 Suntone Drive South Holland, IL 60473 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 WWW.bogsmanagement.com Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm Saturdays West of South Suburban College.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
220 N Williams St
220 Williams Street, Thornton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
220 Williams Street Thornton, IL 60476 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4135 193rd Street
4135 193rd Street, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Looking to lease a spacious condo in Tierra Grande Courts Condominium? Look no more! This condo features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, spacious eat-in kitchen with appliances, living room dining room combo, central air, full size washer & dryer in

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
23435 Western Ave Unit B2
23435 Western Avenue, Park Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Beautiful Condo Available with Heat and Air Included! - To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 23435 Western Ave.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Richton Hills
4140 Birchwood Ave
4140 Birchwood Rd, Richton Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
COMING SOON IN JUNE! BEAUTIFUL, UPDATED RANCH HOME!!!! - COMING SOON IN JUNE! To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 4140 Birchwood Ave.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
4202 Lindenwood Drive - 1A
4202 Lindenwood Drive, Matteson, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS 1 BED 1 BATH IN SOUTH SUBURBAN MATTESON! THIS UNIT HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED! HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE UNIT.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10056 Joliet Street
10056 Joliet Street, St. John, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1040 sqft
3 Bedroom Ranch with basement and 2.5 Car Detached Garage available for immediate occupancy to qualifying tenant. First Months Rent, Last Months Rent and Security Deposit are all due at or before lease signing.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1720 Inner Cir.
1720 Inner Circle, Munster, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1850 sqft
Very clean and well-maintained 4 bedrooms 2 bath BiLevel. As you enter the spacious foyer area and head to the L Shaped Living Room and Dining Room take a look at the stunning Oak Floors.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
657 Sibley St
657 Sibley Street, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
657 Sibley Street Hammond, IN 46324 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Winston Park
17787 Arlington Drive
17787 Arlington Drive, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Ranch with fresh paint, new floors with furnace & central air in 2012. Large Lot, concrete patio, 1 car attached garage

1 of 26

Last updated April 10 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Country Club Hills
4521 189th Street
4521 189th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1426 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom ranch with large kitchen. Large 2.5 car detached garage
City Guide for Sauk Village, IL

Sauk Village was originally known as Strassburg Settlement due to the fact that so many settlers migrated from Strasbourg, France. When the village was incorporated in 1957, there was already a town by the name of Strasburg in Illinois, so the village was named Sauk Village after the native American tribes that once used the area for trade and travel.

When you don't want live in the big city and you don't want to live in the country, why not live in a village? Sauk Village has been growing since it was settled, with the exception of a brief plateau during the Depression. Today it continues to embrace an atmosphere of close-knit community living without the annoyances that can be a part of living in a bigger city. If you want to be a part of a community aiming for progress, pack your bags and head to Sauk Village. Whether you are in search of apartments to rent like the ones at the Crossroads apartments, or you prefer rental homes in subdivisions like Carlisle Estates or Southbrook, Sauk Village has a place for you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Sauk Village, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sauk Village renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

