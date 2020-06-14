54 Apartments for rent in Sauk Village, IL with garage

Sauk Village was originally known as Strassburg Settlement due to the fact that so many settlers migrated from Strasbourg, France. When the village was incorporated in 1957, there was already a town by the name of Strasburg in Illinois, so the village was named Sauk Village after the native American tribes that once used the area for trade and travel.

When you don't want live in the big city and you don't want to live in the country, why not live in a village? Sauk Village has been growing since it was settled, with the exception of a brief plateau during the Depression. Today it continues to embrace an atmosphere of close-knit community living without the annoyances that can be a part of living in a bigger city.