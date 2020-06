Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated- awesome 3 bedroom ranch home offers a great layout with a large updated family room- bright living room with picture window offering natural light to show off all the new updates , large eat-in kitchen with upgraded appliances, flooring and more .Updated bathrooms for a fresh clean feel in every space of the home . Upgraded flooring throughout - and fresh new paint -Ready for move in, just unpack !