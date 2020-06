730 East Irving Park Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

ROSELLE STATION! OCCUPANCY AVAILABLE FOR JUNE & JULY& AUGUST MOVE IN. NEW CONSTRUCTION LUXURY RENTALS BY NOAH PROPERTIES.SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH UNITS WITH ONE GARAGE SPACE INCLUDED. BRIGHT & SUNNY LIVING/DINING ROOM, ELECTRIC FIREPLACE, GREAT LARGE WINDOWS WITH FRONT BALCONY. GORGEOUS OPEN KITCHEN WITH BEAUTIFUL ITALIAN IMPORTED COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BEAUTIFUL LAMINATE FLOORING, MASTER BEDROOM HAS PRIVATE LUXURY BATH WITH DOUBLE BOWL VANITY SINK, SOAKING TUB & SEPARATE SHOWER, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, EXTRA EXTERIOR PARKING SPACE AVAILABLE FOR 150/MONTH. COMMUTERS DREAM,STEPS TO METRA. GREAT LOCATION.MODEL READY TO SHOW, COME SEE THIS FABULOUS DEVELOPMENT.