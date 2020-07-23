Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:44 AM

405 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Riverside, IL

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Riverside provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifest... Read Guide >

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
112 East Quincy Street - 2, Unit 2
112 East Quincy Street, Riverside, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1300 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, bright 3 bedroom 2 full baths, 2nd floor apartment. Large bedrooms, hardwood floors, central AC, forced gas heat. Front balcony Walk to downtown, great school district, grocery store, local pub and restaurants.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
125 Bloomingbank Road
125 Bloomingbank Road, Riverside, IL
THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME CONSISTING OF 15 ROOMS AND 5.1 BATHS WITH NANNY QUARTERS IS LOCATED IN THE FIRST DIVISION OF HISTORIC RIVERSIDE. WALKING DISTANCE TO TRAIN, LIBRARY, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING. AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS.
Last updated July 23 at 06:01 AM
$
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,999
1500 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Austin
5236 W Harrison
5236 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Apartments located on Harrison Street, close to 290. They offer range, oven, refrigerator and hardwood floors. Amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Heat is included. Cats and dogs are allowed.
Last updated July 23 at 06:15 AM
$
22 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,955
2700 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Austin
5556 W Jackson
5556 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the South Austin neighborhood. Building has on-site laundry and is close to the CTA Green Line and Blue Line. Units include free heat and have spacious floor plans.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
40 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,824
1588 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
319 South Maple Avenue
319 South Maple Avenue, Oak Park, IL
For sale, rent or rent to own! Classic, move in ready Row House in best possible close to downtown Oak Park, walk to absolutely everything location! Dramatic space offers soaring ceilings, 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 kitchens, 2 garage and 4

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
825 Suffolk Avenue
825 Suffolk Avenue, Westchester, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1245 sqft
*Move in by 7/31/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
810 S Oak Park Ave 1
810 South Oak Park Avenue, Oak Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1423 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/15/20 An Oak Park Apartment Avaliable - Property Id: 323889 This is an Impeccably well-maintained Building. The unit is in great walking distance to numerous stores, restaurants, I290 Express Way.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Austin
224 N Pine Ave
224 North Pine Avenue, Chicago, IL
4Br pine - Property Id: 322745 HUGE 4BR 2 BATH APARTMENT IN AUSTIN Very large 4BR 2 bath apartment recently updated, hardwood floors recently updated kitchen and bathroom Heat included!! Near public transportation Shopping and expressway 2.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Austin
5501 W Congress Pkwy
5501 West Congress Parkway, Chicago, IL
MODERN AND SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM NEAR OAK PARK! - Property Id: 314940 Kick back and relax in your new 4 Bed 2 Bath SPACIOUS home WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, Large closets, dining and living area and MARBLE FINISHES on a quiet, peaceful street next to Oak

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Austin
5652 W Washington Blvd
5652 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
REHABBED 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN AUSTEN! - Property Id: 314947 Kick back and relax in your new 3 Bed 1 Bath SPACIOUS home WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, Large closets, dining and living area on a quiet, peaceful street in Austin - Enjoy being close to parks,

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
312 N. Ridgeland Ave.
312 North Ridgeland Avenue, Oak Park, IL
Modern Amenities surrounded by Vintage Charm! - If you love modern design, historic architecture, & have an eye for detail, you won’t want to miss 312 N. Ridgeland Ave. in Oak Park’s Frank Lloyd Wright Historic District.

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
1524 South Mannheim Road
1524 South Mannheim Road, Westchester, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
LOWER DUPLEX - 3BR + 2BA FULLY RENOVATED APARTMENT in a very convenient neighborhood is ready for you to move in August! Lives like a single family home.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
217 North Grove Avenue
217 North Grove Avenue, Oak Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1654 sqft
Expertly renovated and one of a kind, this Victorian-style townhome community won a Historic Preservation Award and is nestled in a beautifully landscaped setting in the heart of the Frank Lloyd Wright Historic District.

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
415 South Euclid Avenue
415 South Euclid Avenue, Oak Park, IL
Amazing 6 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Oak Park.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Cicero
5064 West 30th Place
5064 West 30th Place, Cicero, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Huge 3 bedroom corner building 1st floor apartment on a double lot with a huge yard. Great for children and dogs to run around. The apartment is over-sized, definitely a must see to appreciate.

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
1130 Washington Boulevard
1130 Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Spacious vintage condo with all of the modern amenities; parking included! - 1,400 sq feet - open floor plan - 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths - spacious closets - storage unit included Features include: - central heating and air conditioning

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
600 South Oak Park Avenue
600 South Oak Park Avenue, Oak Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1950 sqft
As spacious as a single family home, this enormous 3 bedroom unit offers large living spaces, an updated kitchen, it's own washer/dryer in basement, secured 7'X10' storage unit, shared outdoor space and 2 parking spaces! Plenty of space to spread

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Berwyn
1821 Grove Avenue
1821 Grove Avenue, Berwyn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
Very large redone unit new kitchen, new baths , refinished wood floors, Newer windows new appearances in kitchen. Close to transportation. Tenant pays cooking gas and electric.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Clearing
6844 West 65TH Street
6844 W 65th St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Brand new townhome for lease! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2-car attached garage. Split level main floor has living room with extra tall ceiling, dining room right next to kitchen with closet pantry.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
624 South 6th Avenue
624 6th Avenue, La Grange, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1098 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 624 South 6th Avenue in La Grange. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
101 North Euclid Avenue
101 North Euclid Avenue, Oak Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2500 sqft
Beautiful town-home (c.2003) in the heart of central Oak Park. Pristine hardwood floors. Grand living room with stately gas fireplace. Custom granite, maple and stainless kitchen with breakfast bar. Luxurious lower level family room.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Riverside, IL

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Riverside provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Riverside. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

