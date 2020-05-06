14415 S Clark St

Amenities
Newly Rehabbed 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Single Family Home - Property Id: 235595
THIS PROPERTY IS FOR SALE ONLY!
(THIS HOUSE COULD BE YOURS FOR ONLY $575 A MONTH!!)
REQUIREMENTS FOR APPROVAL:
* 580 + Credit Score
* Filed taxes past 2 years
* No bankruptcy within last 12 months
Text or email Jami Bangs with DreamSpots for more information:
(385) 222-6968
Jami@dreamspotsrealestate.com
**ONCE OFFER IS ACCEPTED- OWNER WILL THROW IN BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER, AND DRYER!!
This single family home is been newly rehabbed and renovated to be a state-of-the-art home for the new owner! Including granite, entirely finished basement, and huge fenced in back yard!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235595
Property Id 235595
(RLNE5613863)