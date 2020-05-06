All apartments in Riverdale
14415 S Clark St
Last updated April 12 2020 at 3:08 AM

14415 S Clark St

14415 South Clark Street · (385) 222-6968
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Riverdale
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

14415 South Clark Street, Riverdale, IL 60827

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Rehabbed 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Single Family Home - Property Id: 235595

THIS PROPERTY IS FOR SALE ONLY!

(THIS HOUSE COULD BE YOURS FOR ONLY $575 A MONTH!!)

REQUIREMENTS FOR APPROVAL:
* 580 + Credit Score
* Filed taxes past 2 years
* No bankruptcy within last 12 months

Text or email Jami Bangs with DreamSpots for more information:
(385) 222-6968
Jami@dreamspotsrealestate.com

**ONCE OFFER IS ACCEPTED- OWNER WILL THROW IN BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER, AND DRYER!!

This single family home is been newly rehabbed and renovated to be a state-of-the-art home for the new owner! Including granite, entirely finished basement, and huge fenced in back yard!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235595
Property Id 235595

(RLNE5613863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14415 S Clark St have any available units?
14415 S Clark St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14415 S Clark St have?
Some of 14415 S Clark St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14415 S Clark St currently offering any rent specials?
14415 S Clark St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14415 S Clark St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14415 S Clark St is pet friendly.
Does 14415 S Clark St offer parking?
No, 14415 S Clark St does not offer parking.
Does 14415 S Clark St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14415 S Clark St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14415 S Clark St have a pool?
No, 14415 S Clark St does not have a pool.
Does 14415 S Clark St have accessible units?
No, 14415 S Clark St does not have accessible units.
Does 14415 S Clark St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14415 S Clark St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14415 S Clark St have units with air conditioning?
No, 14415 S Clark St does not have units with air conditioning.
