Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome to 14015 S Tracy Ave in Riverdale, IL located just south of Chicago! Our 18-unit building features hardwood floors and free heat. Walking distance to Prairie Park, Family Dollar, CVS, and Rene's Pizza. Commute easily to Downtown Chicago via ME Metra Electric at the Ivanhoe or Riverdale stops. Call now to hear about our current promotions and to schedule your showing!