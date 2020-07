Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

14122 S School St is located in the heart of Riverdale, IL near W 142nd St and S Halsted St. This 12-unit building features off-street parking, free cooking gas, heat included, an eat-in kitchen, and quality appliances! Accessible to public transit ME Metra Electric and 348 Harvey - Riverdale bus line. Walking distance to Family Dollar, Chase Bank, CVS, Rene's Pizza, Prairie Park, and several schools! Call now to hear about our current promotions and to schedule a showing!