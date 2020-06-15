Amenities
1114 N. Harlem unit 2 Available 07/10/20 MUST SEE! INVITING 2 BED/1BATH CONDO HEAT, PARKING INCLUDED RIVER FOREST AREA! AVAILABLE JULY 10, 2020 - Once you see this welcoming 2 bedroom/1bath condo in River Forest you will want this condo as your new home! Available for move in July 10, 2020. Heat included!
Neutral interior 2 bedroom with nice closet space. Updated kitchen with granite counters & Stainless-Steel Appliances.
Easy access to Downtown with Bus and Green Line/Metra.
Building features: Secured entry, indoor mail boxes, beautiful grounds Heat, Water, Sewer, Trash pick up, Storage locker, parking included PETS ALLOWED UNDER 25 LBS. $100 non refundable pet fee. Tenant pays cooking gas and electric
Applications: $35 non refundable per person, Security deposit of $1,500.00
If interested please text 312-366-6425 or email showings@citybestmanagement.com include address when texting or emailing
(RLNE3077710)