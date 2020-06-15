All apartments in River Forest
Find more places like 1114 N. Harlem unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
River Forest, IL
/
1114 N. Harlem unit 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1114 N. Harlem unit 2

1114 North Harlem Avenue · (312) 366-6425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
River Forest
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1114 North Harlem Avenue, River Forest, IL 60305

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1114 N. Harlem unit 2 · Avail. Jul 10

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1114 N. Harlem unit 2 Available 07/10/20 MUST SEE! INVITING 2 BED/1BATH CONDO HEAT, PARKING INCLUDED RIVER FOREST AREA! AVAILABLE JULY 10, 2020 - Once you see this welcoming 2 bedroom/1bath condo in River Forest you will want this condo as your new home! Available for move in July 10, 2020. Heat included!

Neutral interior 2 bedroom with nice closet space. Updated kitchen with granite counters & Stainless-Steel Appliances.
Easy access to Downtown with Bus and Green Line/Metra.
Building features: Secured entry, indoor mail boxes, beautiful grounds Heat, Water, Sewer, Trash pick up, Storage locker, parking included PETS ALLOWED UNDER 25 LBS. $100 non refundable pet fee. Tenant pays cooking gas and electric

Applications: $35 non refundable per person, Security deposit of $1,500.00

If interested please text 312-366-6425 or email showings@citybestmanagement.com include address when texting or emailing

(RLNE3077710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 N. Harlem unit 2 have any available units?
1114 N. Harlem unit 2 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1114 N. Harlem unit 2 have?
Some of 1114 N. Harlem unit 2's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 N. Harlem unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1114 N. Harlem unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 N. Harlem unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1114 N. Harlem unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1114 N. Harlem unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1114 N. Harlem unit 2 does offer parking.
Does 1114 N. Harlem unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 N. Harlem unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 N. Harlem unit 2 have a pool?
No, 1114 N. Harlem unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1114 N. Harlem unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1114 N. Harlem unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 N. Harlem unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 N. Harlem unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 N. Harlem unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1114 N. Harlem unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1114 N. Harlem unit 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

River Forest 2 BedroomsRiver Forest 3 Bedrooms
River Forest Apartments with BalconyRiver Forest Apartments with Hardwood Floors
River Forest Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILOak Lawn, ILMundelein, ILWinnetka, ILWestern Springs, ILBartlett, ILFranklin Park, IL
Oak Forest, ILBrookfield, ILChicago Ridge, ILAddison, ILAlsip, ILClarendon Hills, ILHomewood, ILElmwood Park, ILTinley Park, ILHighland Park, ILDarien, ILMarkham, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-ChicagoDominican University
City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity