All apartments in Plainfield
Find more places like 24118 West Pheasant Chase Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plainfield, IL
/
24118 West Pheasant Chase Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM

24118 West Pheasant Chase Drive

24118 Pheasant Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plainfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

24118 Pheasant Chase Drive, Plainfield, IL 60544

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful and affordable home in Pheasant Chase! Freshly stained deck w/ pergola and fenced in yard with large double shed! Newer roof, HVAC, garage door opener, carpet, fridge, and freshly painted. Second bath and laundry room new in 2018. New garage door opener 2018. Over 2,000 sqft of living space! Formal living room with dramatic vaulted ceiling. Formal dining room off kitchen with hardwood floors. Spacious eat-in kitchen w/ lots of storage space & hardwood floors. Sliding doors to large fenced in backyard. Spacious family room with heated floors and brick fireplace (gas starter, wood burning)! Large laundry/mud room remodeled in 2018. Two car garage features additional storage space and temperature controlled fan! Close to schools, parks/preserve, shopping, restaurants, expressway! Highly acclaimed Plainfield North district 202 schools! Check out the 3d tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24118 West Pheasant Chase Drive have any available units?
24118 West Pheasant Chase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plainfield, IL.
What amenities does 24118 West Pheasant Chase Drive have?
Some of 24118 West Pheasant Chase Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24118 West Pheasant Chase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24118 West Pheasant Chase Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24118 West Pheasant Chase Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24118 West Pheasant Chase Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plainfield.
Does 24118 West Pheasant Chase Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24118 West Pheasant Chase Drive does offer parking.
Does 24118 West Pheasant Chase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24118 West Pheasant Chase Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24118 West Pheasant Chase Drive have a pool?
No, 24118 West Pheasant Chase Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24118 West Pheasant Chase Drive have accessible units?
No, 24118 West Pheasant Chase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24118 West Pheasant Chase Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24118 West Pheasant Chase Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 24118 West Pheasant Chase Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24118 West Pheasant Chase Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave At 127th
23760 W 127th St
Plainfield, IL 60585

Similar Pages

Plainfield 1 BedroomsPlainfield 2 Bedrooms
Plainfield Accessible ApartmentsPlainfield Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Plainfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILHanover Park, ILNorth Aurora, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, IL
South Elgin, ILGeneva, ILCrest Hill, ILBensenville, ILYorkville, ILLa Grange, ILRichton Park, ILWarrenville, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College