24118 West Pheasant Chase Drive

Beautiful and affordable home in Pheasant Chase! Freshly stained deck w/ pergola and fenced in yard with large double shed! Newer roof, HVAC, garage door opener, carpet, fridge, and freshly painted. Second bath and laundry room new in 2018. New garage door opener 2018. Over 2,000 sqft of living space! Formal living room with dramatic vaulted ceiling. Formal dining room off kitchen with hardwood floors. Spacious eat-in kitchen w/ lots of storage space & hardwood floors. Sliding doors to large fenced in backyard. Spacious family room with heated floors and brick fireplace (gas starter, wood burning)! Large laundry/mud room remodeled in 2018. Two car garage features additional storage space and temperature controlled fan! Close to schools, parks/preserve, shopping, restaurants, expressway! Highly acclaimed Plainfield North district 202 schools! Check out the 3d tour!