Apartment List
/
IL
/
park ridge
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

422 Apartments for rent in Park Ridge, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
18 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,855
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated September 4 at 04:10pm
Contact for Availability
2 S Greenwood
2 South Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
A courtyard building with magnificently modern touches is hard to find. So, we modernized the courtyard building in Park Ridge at 2 S. Greenwood.\n\nAcross from the art deco Pickwick Theater, we wanted the units at 2 S.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1330 Bonita Drive
1330 Bonita Drive, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2344 sqft
Spacious & Gracious Park Ridge Split w/Sub Bsmt. 4BR 3BA - Beautiful J U M B O split in Park Ridge's most sought after Southwest Woods. All rooms are spacious, eat in kitchen with table space, Family room with stone fireplace.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
515 Summit Avenue
515 Summit Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2384 sqft
***Short-term sublease option through 11/30/2020 or long-term lease available*** Newly constructed 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom luxury apartment in the heart of Park Ridge! Nearly 2,400 SF unit with all of the upgrades! Living room features a fireplace

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
170 North Northwest Highway
170 North Northwest Highway, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
In town living in the Heart of Park Ridge - Walk to train, fabulous restaurants, shopping, library, parks & pool. Spacious loft-style top floor 1546 sq ft condo w/10 ft ceilings in an elevator building.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
14 Meacham Avenue
14 Meacham Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2113 sqft
AWESOME TOWN HOME FOR RENT ON A MONTH TO MONTH BASIS LOCATED IN THE UPTOWN TOWN HOME COMPLEX OF PARK RIDGE*LOCATED RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF EVERYTHING, TRADEER JOE'S, SHOPS, CAFES, RESTAURANTS, METRA TRAIN STATION, PARKS AND MORE*THIS FANTASTIC

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
912 North Greenwood Avenue
912 North Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1202 sqft
Move into this charming three bedroom single family home located in prime Park Ridge on June 1st! There is one full bathroom in the home and the basement is unfinished to provide you with ample storage space.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1275 North Northwest Highway North
1275 North Northwest Highway, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
Beautiful and very large apartment in two flat building 3 bedroom 2 bath large kitchen with breakfast bar. Located in great award winning school district. Private Balcony, and Use of nice sized yard.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1606 Hoffman Avenue
1606 Hoffman Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1400 sqft
Available August 1st - Beautiful home, everything is new, available now, pets might be considered depending on size, extra deposit will be required . Top of the line finishes from floor to ceiling.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
721 Oriole Avenue
721 North Oriole Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3535 sqft
THIS RECENTLY UPDATED HOME SITS ON A 56X126 LOT LOCATED IN THE COUNTRY CLUB AREA JUST BLOCKS FROM FIELD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND THREE PARKS NEARBY.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1212 Vine Avenue
1212 S Vine Ave, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1111 sqft
The newest luxury apartment building in Park Ridge, IL is now available for leasing starting June 1st.

1 of 24

Last updated August 27 at 10:46pm
1 Unit Available
1080 North Northwest Highway
1080 North Northwest Highway, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly updated bright 2nd floor 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment in a quiet 2 flat with garage parking and free laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Park Ridge
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
O'Hare
108 Units Available
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
O'Hare
1 Unit Available
8711 West Bryn Mawr Avenue
8711 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,775
1245 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeously Remodeled Executive Rental in Bryn Mawr Place. Open Concept Living. Beautiful Kitchen with Granite Counters Opens to a Bright living/dining great room. Gorgeous Engineered Hardwood Flooring. Covered Balcony allows for Gas Grills.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9098 W. Terrace Drive 4L
9098 Terrace Drive, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
672 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 160536 One bedroom condo in Terrace Square condominiums located on the 4th floor. Great location, plenty of closet and storage space, near tollway, tons of nearby shopping. Pool, workout room, club house.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9397 Bay Colony Dr 1W
9397 Bay Colony Drive, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1000 sqft
Bay Colony Apartment For Rent - Property Id: 144879 Contact Jangear @224-628-9836 for rental details You will love it!! Beautiful 2 bedroom/1 bathroom ground floor with patio. Lots of closet space. Freshly painted. Free laundry use attached.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
9619 Bianco Terrace
9619 Bianco Terrace, Cook County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
650 sqft
Remodeled, clean and ready to be seen!! Wonderfully remodeled condominium with a great location close to public transportation, shopping, restaurants, and the tollway.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Edison Park
1 Unit Available
7317 North Oconto Avenue
7317 North Oconto Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1250 sqft
Move in August 1, 2020! Very sharp brick ranch in popular Edison Park. This home features updated eat-in kitchen and bathrooms with new ceramic tile. Newer stainless refrigerator,range,microwave and dishwasher.

1 of 20

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
9503 North Greenwood Drive
9503 Greenwood Drive, Cook County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1550 sqft
Charming Greenwood Heights subdivision Beautiful Ranch house sitting on a huge lot 17910 SF. Gleaming Cherry Hardwood floors throughout. Lots of Natural light with large bay window that frames the front living room.

1 of 25

Last updated February 20 at 09:50pm
1 Unit Available
1611 ASHLAND Avenue
1611 Ashland Avenue, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
DO YOU LOVE THE CONVENIENCES OF CITY LIVING WHILE STILL ENJOYING THE FEEL OF A NEIGHBORHOOD? THEN THIS IS THE PROPERTY FOR YOU! UPDATED, SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO HAS NEWER CARPET IN BEDROOMS.
Results within 5 miles of Park Ridge
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
$
18 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,647
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,302
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
3 Units Available
Renew Five Ninety Five
595 S. Des Plaines River Rd, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1495 sqft
Near I-90 and I-294. Large apartments with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and open floor plans. Pet-friendly. Private balconies on each home. Near the Rosemont entertainment district.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
$
12 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
51 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,507
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1102 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Park Ridge, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Park Ridge renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Park Ridge 1 BedroomsPark Ridge 2 BedroomsPark Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPark Ridge 3 BedroomsPark Ridge Apartments with Balcony
Park Ridge Apartments with GaragePark Ridge Apartments with GymPark Ridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPark Ridge Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPark Ridge Apartments with Parking
Park Ridge Apartments with PoolPark Ridge Apartments with Washer-DryerPark Ridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsPark Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILGurnee, IL
Berwyn, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, ILRiverdale, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILLake Forest, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College