Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

23435 Western Ave Unit B2

23435 Western Avenue · (312) 260-9903
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23435 Western Avenue, Park Forest, IL 60466

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 23435 Western Ave Unit B2 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Condo Available with Heat and Air Included! - To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me
For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903

23435 Western Ave. Unit B2 (2nd floor) Park Forest, IL
2 bedrooms1 bathroom 
Rent: $1200.00

Unit Features: Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo available! Large living room and dining room area with a balcony. Updated kitchen and bathroom. 2 spacious bedrooms with Ample storage. Parking, Heat, Water and Air conditioning is INCLUDED! Schedule Today!

Utilities Included: Water, Heat and Air Conditioning

Qualifications:Voucher Recipients Welcome
No Evictions
No major judgements or liens with utility companies
Application Fee: $35.00 per adult 18 and over 
Copy of Prospective ID
1 Months Pay Check Stubs
6 months of Rental History payments
$600.00 Non-Refundable Move-In Fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5817909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23435 Western Ave Unit B2 have any available units?
23435 Western Ave Unit B2 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Park Forest, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Park Forest Rent Report.
What amenities does 23435 Western Ave Unit B2 have?
Some of 23435 Western Ave Unit B2's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23435 Western Ave Unit B2 currently offering any rent specials?
23435 Western Ave Unit B2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23435 Western Ave Unit B2 pet-friendly?
No, 23435 Western Ave Unit B2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Park Forest.
Does 23435 Western Ave Unit B2 offer parking?
Yes, 23435 Western Ave Unit B2 does offer parking.
Does 23435 Western Ave Unit B2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23435 Western Ave Unit B2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23435 Western Ave Unit B2 have a pool?
No, 23435 Western Ave Unit B2 does not have a pool.
Does 23435 Western Ave Unit B2 have accessible units?
No, 23435 Western Ave Unit B2 does not have accessible units.
Does 23435 Western Ave Unit B2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 23435 Western Ave Unit B2 does not have units with dishwashers.
