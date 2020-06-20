Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Condo Available with Heat and Air Included! - To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me

For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903



23435 Western Ave. Unit B2 (2nd floor) Park Forest, IL

2 bedrooms1 bathroom

Rent: $1200.00



Unit Features: Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo available! Large living room and dining room area with a balcony. Updated kitchen and bathroom. 2 spacious bedrooms with Ample storage. Parking, Heat, Water and Air conditioning is INCLUDED! Schedule Today!



Utilities Included: Water, Heat and Air Conditioning



Qualifications:Voucher Recipients Welcome

No Evictions

No major judgements or liens with utility companies

Application Fee: $35.00 per adult 18 and over

Copy of Prospective ID

1 Months Pay Check Stubs

6 months of Rental History payments

$600.00 Non-Refundable Move-In Fee



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5817909)