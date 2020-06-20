Amenities
Beautiful Condo Available with Heat and Air Included! - To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me
For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903
23435 Western Ave. Unit B2 (2nd floor) Park Forest, IL
2 bedrooms1 bathroom
Rent: $1200.00
Unit Features: Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo available! Large living room and dining room area with a balcony. Updated kitchen and bathroom. 2 spacious bedrooms with Ample storage. Parking, Heat, Water and Air conditioning is INCLUDED! Schedule Today!
Utilities Included: Water, Heat and Air Conditioning
Qualifications:Voucher Recipients Welcome
No Evictions
No major judgements or liens with utility companies
Application Fee: $35.00 per adult 18 and over
Copy of Prospective ID
1 Months Pay Check Stubs
6 months of Rental History payments
$600.00 Non-Refundable Move-In Fee
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5817909)