Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Home is located in an "AWARD WINNING SCHOOL DISTRICT" Freshly painted, Wall was removed between Kitchen & living room to give an open feeling. Huge Sunroom leading to attached garage. Great location & neighborhood! Available Immediately! Outstanding rental- see it now!! Seller is requesting minimum 680 credit score & background check. Pets accepted on a case by case basis!!! No Sign on property!!!!