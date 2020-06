Amenities

patio / balcony oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

New Paint and New Flooring Throughout!! 2 Bed, 1 bath, storage unit and laundry in the basement, patio overlooking pond. FAQ & Lease docs in Additional Information. DO NOT APPLY THROUGH RENTAL BEAST UNDER ADDITIONAL INFORMATION. INSTEAD, APPLY THROUGH FAQ. "WE DO NOT ACCEPT RENTAL BEAST APPLICATIONS. DO NOT APPLY THROUGH RENTAL BEAST."